With his first UVa staff, Tony Elliott brought in coaches that know how to maximize potential

He was diligent and thorough in the pursuit of assembling his initial staff.

Virginia coach Tony Elliott needed more than a month after he was introduced as the Cavaliers’ headman to complete the task of hiring assistant coaches.

“It took probably a lot longer than some people wanted, but I wanted to make sure that I got the right pieces on the bus,” Elliott said, “and in the right seats so we can hit the ground running with this over this upcoming year.”

Elliott spoke to reporters Monday afternoon on Zoom call for about 50 minutes, discussing how his staff came together and other important matters that have happened within his football program since he took the UVa job in December.

He believes a common denominator among his assistants, most of whom he knew previously, is an understanding of how to do more with less.

The backgrounds many of the Cavaliers’ new assistants bring with them to Charlottesville are similar to Elliott’s roots in the coaching business, which led him on a path of ascension into Clemson’s well-regarded, well-known offensive coordinator prior to landing his first head-coaching gig with UVa.

Like Elliott, who got his start in the FCS at South Carolina State before heading to Furman, offensive coordinator Des Kitchings began his coaching career at Furman after playing there. They both worked for Bobby Lamb, the former head coach of the Paladins and father of Taylor Lamb, the Cavaliers’ first-year quarterbacks coach. Lamb spent the last two years in the same position at Gardner-Webb.

Running backs coach and special teams coordinator Keith Gaither has FCS and lower-level experience, too, with stops at schools such as Elon and Winston-Salem State and so does defensive tackles coach Kevin Downing, who has worked at both of those places as well.

Gaither (Army), Downing (Navy), defensive backs coach Curome Cox (Air Force) and defensive coordinator John Rudzinkski (Air Force) all were most recently at service academies, which appealed to Elliott, he said, considering how he envisions UVa building its roster and team in order to thrive.

Elliott attended the Air Force Academy prep school for a year and then transferred to Clemson.

“As I got to the University of Virginia,” Elliott said, “and really tried to look at, ‘Okay, what’s going to be the profile of the student-athlete that you’re going to have to recruit to be successful here?’ It’s more, closer to what I experienced at the Air Force Academy and at Furman. So, I understand from my time at Furman some of the challenges that you have, and then some of the unique things you have to do in recruiting just in terms of the discipline. You obviously want to get the biggest, fastest, strongest guys that you can, but sometimes those guys aren’t fit to be successful academically and socially in certain environments. And so, the guys from the service academies understood that piece of the equation.”

He said it’s pivotal for a staff to recognize that and then pull the best from players and develop them regardless of how skilled they are once they arrive on grounds.

“If we can keep that mindset as we increase the level of talent, and we have that foundation of doing more with less,” he said, “we’ll be able to maximize the ability of the guys that we recruit in the future.”

Even two of the three holdovers from former coach Bronco Mendenhall’s staff have that in their pasts also. Offensive line coach Garett Tujague was head coach at College of the Canyons, a junior college in California, before joining Mendenhall at BYU and following him to UVa, and linebackers coach Clint Sintim worked at Delaware and Richmond in the FCS.

“When you start as an FCS guy, you do it all,” Elliott said. “You have to do everything and you’re the coach, you’re the counselor, you’re the academic liaison, the housing liaison, the financial aid liaison and you paint the fields, wash the clothes and you do a bit of everything.

“And so that mindset is where it starts, because I wanted to have people who are like-minded and self-motivated. It doesn’t matter the talent level, but you’ve got to figure out how to get the most out of each player, so that’s the mindset I want to create with this football team.”

Wide receivers coach Marques Hagans and defensive ends coach Chris Slade, two UVa alums, don’t have the small-college coaching experience. But Hagans has been in his role with the Cavaliers since 2013 and Elliott said he wasn’t going to miss on hiring Slade, the ex-Pace Academy coach, after missing on two prospects at the Pace Academy while recruiting for Clemson.

“I told [Slade],” Elliot said, “I said, ‘Look. I chased two big linemen at your school. They went somewhere else. I can’t go 0-for-3 with you so you’re destined to be the one that I actually get.'”

About Hagans, Elliott noted: “If there was one person that everybody said you have to keep, it was Marques Hagans.”

Elliott said Kitchings is running the offensive staff meetings as the group plots out exactly what the system will look like. Elliott said he’s involved as well and he’s enjoying blending his ideas with Kitchings’ and the rest of offensive coaches to create the scheme UVa will use.

Senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong will certainly be an important piece of the offense. Armstrong decided in mid-January that he’d stay in school another year instead of declaring early for the NFL Draft, and Elliott listed the quarterback and his returning receivers as strengths on the roster currently.

“It was big,” Elliott said of Armstrong’s decision, “because at the end of the day, to win, where we’re trying to go, you gotta have a trigger man. You gotta have a trigger man that can be able to manage the game, that can perform in critical situations through his experience and then a guy that just has a tenacity and a desire to win, which we all know are traits that Brennan possesses.”

On defense, the Hoos will be multiple under Rudzinski, Elliott said. He said Rudzinski came highly recommended and that the two got to know each other during the coaches convention in San Antonio earlier this offseason.

