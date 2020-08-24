With her jaw healed, goalkeeper Laurel Ivory returns to role as Virginia’s vocal leader

“Our sports nutrition department just saved my life,” Ivory said. “They put everything up for me. I definitely would not have recovered in the way that I did without them.”

In addition to nutrition concerns, Ivory spent a couple weeks using a whiteboard to share her thoughts with teammates because she couldn’t speak due to the nature of her injury. The initial days of using the whiteboard were a challenge, especially for her teammates, but they quickly picked up on Ivory’s thought process.

Sophomore Diana Ordonez became adept at reading Ivory’s moans, groans and whines, understanding almost everything the upperclassmen wanted. There were times, however, when nobody knew what Ivory meant and even the written description on the whiteboard left them confused.

Months after the injury and recovery, Ivory and her teammates laugh about the situation.

“After the first couple days, when she would start writing I’m like, ‘Oh, she’s trying to say this, like, this is what she means,’” Jarrett said, laughing. “It’s not funny, but it was kind of funny at times when no one knew what she was saying.”

Keeping up with the conversations via whiteboard also proved challenging for the All-ACC Third Team selection.