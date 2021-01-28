With defensive mindsets, Cavaliers and Hokies are both thriving

“There’s some similarities as far as the help and jamming in there,” Brey said of the two Virginia schools’ defensive approaches. “But where they’re different … Virginia lets you pass it. They just don’t let you in the lane. Virginia Tech has been doing both. They get out and pressure you and really make you play a little fast. You have a hard time making passes. And then they’re in the lane if you drive past the guy who’s pressuring you.”

Brey described the Hokies’ defense as a combination of UVa’s commitment to clogging the lane mixed with Florida State’s aggressive pressure.

On the offensive end, Forbes said the Hokies are more apt to get out and run, while Virginia has long been known — under Bennett — for its methodical, low-possession, high-efficiency attack.

“I would say Virginia Tech plays maybe a little quicker, a little more opportunistic in transition then maybe Virginia,” said Forbes. “But Virginia’s gonna stick to their plan. That’ll be a rock fight there. Probably whoever controls the glass and turns it over less will have the best chance to win.”

So, how do the two rivals stack up in those statistical categories?

Virginia ranks fifth in the ACC in rebounding margin at plus-4.8 and fifth in turnover margin at plus-1.3, while the Hokies check in at sixth in rebounding margin at plus-4.4 and eighth in turnover margin (plus-0.3).