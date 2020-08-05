In June, Little League organizations in Central Virginia had hoped to return to play late in the summer as part of an extended fall ball season.

Six weeks later, a return to youth baseball in Charlottesville remains on hold after local officials opted to move back into Phase 2 of Gov. Ralph Northam’s reopening plan. Those COVID-19 safety guidelines prevent games from being played and limit teams to just organized practices.

“We’re all disappointed. I think we would really love to be able to play games, but that’s unfortunately the situation we’re in,” Central Little League president Michael Phillips said. “There’s not blame there. We’re hoping to do our part, getting on the field, being safe, being social with one another at a proper distance and we’re trying to keep kids involved and give them that outlet.”

With the move back to Phase 2, Monticello, McIntire and Central Little Leagues scrapped plans of an extended fall season because of the pandemic. But after an outcry of support from players and parents, the leagues have come up with an alternative.

“With everything going on with COVID, and the fact that both the city and county have gone back to Phase 2 for certain activities, Monticello Little League has decided to do instructional league only for the Fall of 2020,” Monticello Little League president Steve Morris said.

Last week, Central Little League officials announced they would push back the start of their fall season until Sept. 9. But instead of games, the league decided to dedicate the time to individual instruction in an organized capacity for all of its players. The league is set to run through the end of October, or possibly November, depending on the weather.

“This is going to be practice only,” Phillips said. “We do firmly believe that two months of practice is better than nothing at all. We’re going to do what the city asks of us and stay in practice mode. If they reconsider, we will make adjustments from there.”

Phillips noted there could be some changes to coach-pitch or T-ball leagues, but the remainder of the divisions should operate as usual, with a new focus on social distancing restraints.

“It’s really tough to teach a kid how to hit a baseball without putting a hand on them,” Phillips said. “All parents are going to have to be at the field to make this work. Once the kids learn how to throw and catch, you don’t necessarily have to be hand’s on with them.”

For those parents that can’t be there at practices, Phillips said the league will find a way to make it work so the kids can play.

Each team will have a safety coach who’s responsible to make sure social distancing protocols are observed. Players will no longer share helmets and should provide their own. The league will issue helmets for the season for players that don’t have their own.

Phillips noted the league is doing its due diligence to ensure safety. They’ve asked parents to self-report if someone in their family have tested positive for the coronavirus and those notifications will be forwarded to board members to keep them in the loop.

“We’ve got that protocol in place,” Phillips said. “I’m sure we’ll get some of those no-touch safety monitors and the safety coach will make sure all social distancing measures are being followed. Those will be expenses, a lot of extra helmets, we’re going to purchase masks for coaches, particularly if you have to violate that six-foot-ordinance, so we’re going to ensure the coaches are going to have.”

Even with all the restraints, Phillips said this could be a historic season for the league. After Northside announced it would not play this fall, several younger players signed up to participate in the Central Little League. Phillips announced more than 200 players registered to play.

“This will be the biggest fall Central Little League has ever had,” Phillips said. “Since everybody lost the spring and everything else is canceled, they’re not playing basketball, soccer or swimming, so baseball is an opportunity to jump at.”

Phillips admits the past five months have been a learning experience for everyone.

“I think the one thing that we can take away there is no guarantee that we can have a season every year," Phillips said. "We’re going to have to be malleable as an organization to meet the demands of life. Saving extra money, getting giant buckets of hand sanitizers, making sure you’re looking at cash reserves and have to remember as a group that baseball is not a guaranteed thing. We certainly have high hopes, but we will have to be malleable for quite some time.”

But youth baseball in Central Virginia isn’t totally canceled. Several leagues have announced plans to play or are contemplating playing this fall. Louisa Little League information officer Marcia Flora said the league expects to return to the diamond for competition soon.

“At this point, we are going to move forward with the fall season,” Floria said. “Our registration opened [last Saturday] and we hope to start practicing at the end of August. We canceled our spring season earlier this year, but with several counties around us having their leagues, and positive feedback from our Little League families with a survey we recently sent out, we feel confident we will have good numbers for participation this fall.”

Madison County also is hoping to move forward with a season. Youth league baseball officials are awaiting approval from the Madison parks and recreation board, which is set to meet on Aug. 17 where they will render a ruling on whether a return to play is possible in the area.

Peachtree baseball and softball in Crozet also are in a holding pattern for the fall.

“We are hoping to have a fall season,” Peachtree president Cheryl Madison said. "We sent our parents a survey two weeks ago to get a feel of their comfort zone of having a fall ball season. In the survey, they are able to comment with any concerns they may have. Also, we are working on our guidelines to send to Albemarle County Parks and Recreation, Crozet Park Board and our district commissioner. They must approve the guidelines before we can move forward.”

