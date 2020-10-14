With Brennan Armstrong’s status uncertain, Lindell Stone preparing to be Virginia's starting quarterback

“I never really get involved,” head coach Bronco Mendenhall said on his radio show Tuesday night. “The medical process, especially with these guys that I love and I want to be healthy even after football, it takes what it takes and it will go as long as it needs to.”

If Armstrong is unavailable Saturday, and that seems like a realistic possibility based on conversations with the coaches, Stone will be the team’s starting quarterback.

He performed admirably against N.C. State, completing 30-of-54 passes for 240 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in relief of Armstrong. The redshirt junior took advantage of his opportunity, leading all three of Virginia’s touchdown drives in the 38-21 loss to the Wolfpack.

“That was one real good thing that came out of the game,” Anae said. “Lindell got cold called, jumped in there, getting hit and having to deliver the ball. I thought for the most part he was able to do what we were asking and what the team needed him to do.”

There were mistakes, however.

Stone tossed one interception, which was returned for a touchdown and squashed the team’s momentum. He also had a few other passes that could’ve been interceptions, but they were dropped by N.C. State defensive backs.