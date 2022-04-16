With a lack of RB depth, Hollins and Foston embrace increased workload in UVa spring practice

There’s no denying the lack of depth in Virginia’s backfield this spring, but for the two ball-carriers practicing each day, there’s also plenty of opportunity during the Cavaliers’ transition to a more balanced offensive outfit.

“It’s a big shift,” junior running back Mike Hollins said, “going from maybe 5 to 10 carries a game or every two games to 30 reps of straight running in practice. And you know, really, I’m getting back in my groove.”

Hollins and sophomore Amaad Foston are sharing responsibilities currently. The group of running backs started with four, but fifth-year senior Ronnie Walker, according to coach Tony Elliott, suffered a leg injury earlier this spring and will miss the rest of it. Elliott had said Walker was having a steady, workmanlike spring and was impressive until the setback. And, senior Perris Jones has missed time, but is expected back Monday, running backs coach Keith Gaither said.

That left Hollins and Foston an exponentially rising number of chances to run with the ball, pass protect, catch the ball out of the backfield and have a hands-on experience while learning UVa’s new offense.

Gaither said both Hollins and Foston have upped their football knowledge and improved their position-specific skills.

“They’ve done a great job embracing it,” Gaither said after the Cavaliers’ 11th practice this past Thursday. “They’ve gotten better from Day 1 to Day 11 and it’s the fundamentals of being a good running back. They’ve got three running back coaches on the staff with Coach Elliott, [offensive coordinator Des] Kitchings and myself, and every day, every rep, there’s tons of coaching points, so they’ve had the opportunity to grow and you’ve seen that.”

Elliott tutored running backs for a decade at Clemson and Kitchings was the Atlanta Falcons’ running backs coach this past fall, but also held the same job at South Carolina and N.C. State previously.

And following UVa’s practice on April 2, Elliott said he tasked Hollins to upgrade his focus in practice. Elliott said he thought Hollins was the most talented of the bunch.

Last fall, Hollins ran 49 times for 213 yards and two scores.

“When we first got here,” Gaither said, “we heard about his ability, but when we got to practice, we didn’t see it. He was inconsistent for his practice habits and he wasn’t an every-down guy. But in the last six practices, you’ve seen him emerging. He’s starting to take coaching better and he’s starting to be a little more consistent in his play and he understands our goal is to find a way to get better every day instead of being occasionally great.”

Hollins said Gaither preaches to his running backs to stack productive practices on top of each other, and that’s led to Hollins meeting Elliott’s test.

“[Elliott] challenged me to just practice like I’m at the bottom of the depth chart every day,” Hollins said, “and have that same hunger in practice and every week. The first few weeks, we were all learning and adjusting to finish every rep. And the 40th time you’re getting the ball that practice, he wants you to finish exactly how you did the first time. So, it’s just trying to be consistent on first, second or third down or if it’s a 14-play drive, being that same back on the 14th play that I was on that first or second play.”

Overall, Gaither said his running backs are thrilled to be more involved in the offense than they were last year in the air raid system the Cavaliers formerly used.

“When I met with each one of my guys when I first got here,” Gaither said, “I said, ‘Look, you’re going to get the ball. We’re going to run the football,’ and their eyes kind of lit up.”

And this spring, they’ve been required by Elliott and Gaither to practice like they’re going to get the ball more frequently.

Hollins said he’s worked diligently to become a better all-around back.

There is the issue of depth, though, and Gaither didn’t dance around it.

“It is a problem, so we do have to build depth,” he said.

The Hoos signed Lexington Christian Academy’s (Lexington, Ky.) Xavier Brown as part of their 2022 recruiting class and he’ll join them this summer. Gaither said another walk-on running back will be on the roster in the fall and that they could look to recruit more running backs if they need to. Earlier this month, UVa offered Buffalo transfer running back Dylan McDuffie, who rushed for 1,049 yards and 11 touchdowns last season for the Bulls.

“There’s always a possibility of adding another guy,” Gaither said, “and our guys that are here understand that they’re being evaluated every day, so the depth chart is always a fluid deal and always changing.”

