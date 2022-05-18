With 102 straight starts, UVa catcher Kyle Teel credits his durability to Cavaliers' trainer and 'a lot of Chipotle'

He cites two reasons for his durability.

Virginia sophomore catcher Kyle Teel has started 102 straight games, including all 50 this spring behind the plate, and he said Cavaliers trainer Brian McGuire helps him make sure his body is prepared to endure nine innings as the team’s backstop on every game day.

Additionally, Teel said he often sticks to the same fuel during the season.

“I would say Chipotle. A lot of Chipotle,” Teel said with a laugh, “and then El Puerto is another good place to go. I’d say a lot of Mexican food. It’s a lot of calories and protein to help keep me strong.”

Teel, who on Wednesday was invited to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team training camp for this summer, said he feels healthy and prepared for the final month of the Cavaliers’ campaign.

No. 12 UVa (37-13, 16-11 Atlantic Coast Conference) wraps up its regular-season slate with a critical three-game series at No. 10 Louisville (36-15-1, 16-10-1 ACC) that begins Thursday. Contests at Jim Patterson Stadium are set to be played Thursday at 6 p.m., Friday at 4 p.m. and Saturday at noon, and the Hoos, having won four of their last five, are aiming to continue their winning ways to carry their positive feelings into next week’s ACC Tournament in Charlotte, which precedes the NCAA postseason.

“We’re always trying to keep the momentum rolling, and just play good baseball,” said Teel.

Added Cavaliers freshman right fielder Casey Saucke: “We’ve played a lot of games this year and I think we’ve done great as a team, so exactly what we’ve been doing is what we need to do to carry over into the ACCs. And we’ll all get a second wave and I think a lot of adrenaline will be going through us as players, but that’s really exciting stuff and we can’t wait for it. But nothing changes and we do what we’ve been taught to and that’s just to play hard every single day.”

Beyond implications for ACC Tournament seeding, this series tilt between the Cavaliers and the Cardinals could factor into deciding whether or not both teams host or one of the squads hosts an NCAA regional. UVa and Louisville boast very similar resumes entering the last regular-season series of the spring.

The Cavaliers have six ACC series victories and three ACC series losses, while Louisville has five league series wins and three conference series losses. The Cardinals also won one game, lost once and tied once in their series with Wake Forest. But of the series wins Louisville and UVa have notched, three are against common foes — Boston College, Clemson and North Carolina — while two of each sides’ series losses came to the same opponents — Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech.

“They’re just a good ball club and they’re going to play good, complete baseball,” Teel said. “We just need to go out there and do the little things right.”

Whatever team takes this set would pick up momentum heading into postseason play, and also earn another bump to its resume.

The series will feature a few of the ACC’s top power hitters. Cavaliers third baseman Jake Gelof’s 18 homers are fifth most in the conference and his 71 RBI are second most while Louisville’s Dalton Rushing’s 17 homers are seventh most and his OPS of 1.124 is seventh highest.

Hoos look to get Savino on track

UVa is seeking to get starter Nate Savino on track at Louisville, not only to aid the Hoos in their push to be regional hosts, but also so he returns to dominant form once the postseason begins.

Savino, a likely MLB Draft pick this coming July, was one of the country’s top pitchers through his first six starts. The left-hander hasn’t replicated his success since, though. In those first six starts, Savino was 4-0 over 35 innings with a 2.08 ERA and a 40-to-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio. In his last six starts, he’s 0-5 over 27 innings with a 7.00 ERA and a 27-to-22 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

“It’s getting back to what he did earlier in the year,” Cavaliers pitching coach Drew Dickinson explained, “and that has to do with executing pitches, and more specifically with him, executing his fastball at the bottom of the [strike] zone. He has — you can call it what you want — a power sinker or a low-spin fastball, but it has a lot of movement like most lefties do, but it’s different and something you can’t teach. And those things play at the bottom of the zone, not mid-thigh. When it’s mid-thigh, it’s flat and those balls get hit for doubles and homers.”

Savino didn’t give up a home run in five of his first six starts this year, but has yielded seven long balls over the last six starts.

Dickinson said he was planning to chat with Savino (4-5, 4.21) ahead of his Friday start against Louisville this week.

“Sometimes you’ve got to go the extra mile to remember and be reminded of who you are and what you’re capable of,” Dickinson said, “because this team doesn’t go anywhere without him.”

Dickinson said UVa is very confident Savino can turn it around. He’s the same pitcher who threw a complete-game, five-hit shutout at Duke in March, then was named to the Golden Spikes Award mid-season watch list and is currently rated as a Top 100 draft prospect by certain analysts.

“His stuff is there and he’s going to be a high draft pick,” Dickinson said, “so it’s like, ‘Hey man, now it’s time to start producing and commensurate with your ability.’ So, we got to get it going, because it was there at the beginning of the season and I was really liking what I was seeing. There was growth in management of the game and then as we’ve moved along in these ACC weekends, I feel like we’ve gone backward a bit and now we got to get back on the uphill trend.”

The third-year UVa assistant said he isn’t as concerned about the walks Savino has recently surrendered and that for Savino to get right, it simply begins with his fastball command.

“If you locate that fastball at the knees, down at the bottom of the zone,” Dickinson said, “you are going to get ground ball city and I’m not talking hard-hit ground balls. Weak choppers and slow ground balls, so you’ve got to take advantage of what you do, right?

“You’re not going to sit there and blow fastballs down the middle by people,” he said. “Now, [Savino] does have the ability to throw a good four-seam fastball up. That’s something we added this year and it’s been great, but when you’re throwing your other fastball at the thigh and then you’re trying to go up, they’re kind of the same height almost, so you’re not creating the same separation of down and up. So, you’ve got to be able to do that a little bit, manage the game and get ahead of hitters.”

