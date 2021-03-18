Winterhoff tallies 25 kills in Albemarle volleyball team's win over Fluvanna

The Flucos tried to find some momentum in the second set as Makayla Gentry scored three straight points from the service line to cut lead to 12-9. That is when Winterhoff took over again. The junior closed the set with nine kills to cap a 13-4 run that gave Albemarle a 25-13 win and a 2-0 lead in the match.

“It’s just a great feeling,” Winterhoff said. “I just kind of go up and swing as hard as I can. I think once you get one [kill], the rest are going to come right after it. I think the whole team supporting all of us is just amazing.”

Fluvanna County tried to extend the match in the third set, as Lindsey Ward reeled off three straight points to tie the game at 5-5 before Albemarle used another run from the service line to seize control. Winterhoff scored seven points and registered four kills, while Sophia Dawson added four kills of her own as the Patriots closed the game on a 20-10 run to seal the victory.

Dawson finished with eight kills, 16 digs and six service points for Albemarle. Roach tallied 20 service points, 31 assists and four kills, while Elaine Haas added three more in the win.

Sophia Denby registered nine kills to lead Fluvanna County, while Faith Shields added three points and four kills in the loss.