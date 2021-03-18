Winterhoff tallies 25 kills in Albemarle volleyball team's win over Fluvanna

PALMYRA — Golfer John Daly, who was known for his power off the tee, liked to use the phrase, “grip it and rip it.”
Albemarle’s Maya Winterhoff takes on a similar mindset when she takes the volleyball court.
The junior outside hitter posted a game-high 25 kills, including 11 in the second set, to go along with 14 digs as the Patriots extended their Jefferson District winning streak to 43 straight matches with a 25-18, 25-13, 25-15 victory over Fluvanna County on Thursday in a showdown of unbeaten teams.
“We knew this was going to be a hard game and we’ve been preparing for it as long as we can think about,” Winterhoff said. “The fact that we were able to come out and win in three and use our energy to get a really good start, it means everything to us.”
Albemarle (2-0) started strong thanks to a big run from Keira Roach. The senior setter served 12 straight points and Winterhoff added six kills as the Patriots built a commanding 14-3 lead.
“I think our serves were really aggressive and into the right sports, so we got them out of sync,” Winterhoff said. “We knew as long as we kept the ball in our court, our hitters were going to take care of it and we did that. We were unstoppable really.”
Fluvanna (4-1) answered as Molli White had three points and Sophia Denny added a pair of kills to trim lead to 23-17 before the Patriots closed out the set, 25-18.
The Flucos tried to find some momentum in the second set as Makayla Gentry scored three straight points from the service line to cut lead to 12-9. That is when Winterhoff took over again. The junior closed the set with nine kills to cap a 13-4 run that gave Albemarle a 25-13 win and a 2-0 lead in the match.
“It’s just a great feeling,” Winterhoff said. “I just kind of go up and swing as hard as I can. I think once you get one [kill], the rest are going to come right after it. I think the whole team supporting all of us is just amazing.”
Fluvanna County tried to extend the match in the third set, as Lindsey Ward reeled off three straight points to tie the game at 5-5 before Albemarle used another run from the service line to seize control. Winterhoff scored seven points and registered four kills, while Sophia Dawson added four kills of her own as the Patriots closed the game on a 20-10 run to seal the victory.
Dawson finished with eight kills, 16 digs and six service points for Albemarle. Roach tallied 20 service points, 31 assists and four kills, while Elaine Haas added three more in the win.
Sophia Denby registered nine kills to lead Fluvanna County, while Faith Shields added three points and four kills in the loss.
Albemarle coach Lance Rogers admits its been a good first week of action for his team with a pair of quality tests. He had a chance to scout the Flucos earlier this season and knew it would be a major challenge for his squad.