Winterhoff has another record-setting night in Albemarle's win over Fluvanna

Maya Winterhoff recently recorded her 1,000th career kill with the Albemarle High School volleyball program.

The senior outside hitter added some more milestones to her growing resume Tuesday night during the Patriots’ 25-14, 25-21, 25-19 home victory against Fluvanna County.

In her final regular season home game, Winterhoff took nothing for granted as she posted a game-high 28 kills to set the program’s single-season record for kills in a season. In the third set, she recorded her 200th career block.

“We knew this could be one of the last [games] we could play here, so we really just went into it wanting to finish out the Jefferson District strong and just do the best we can,” Winterhoff said. “And having it be our ‘Dig Pink’ [game] too just gave us encouragement to do really well.”

Winterhoff’s 414 kills for the season eclipsed the mark set by Megan Napolitano (404) in 2010. She also added seven digs and two blocks.

Winterhoff, an Appalachian State signee, made her presence known immediately as she posted seven service points and 10 kills in the opening set to exert her dominance at the net. Weining Ding added eight points and a kill and Cecilia Smith chipped in two points and a great back-tip dink to give the Patriots the first set, 25-14.