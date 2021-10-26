Winterhoff has another record-setting night in Albemarle's win over Fluvanna

Maya Winterhoff recently recorded her 1,000th career kill with the Albemarle High School volleyball program.
The senior outside hitter added some more milestones to her growing resume Tuesday night during the Patriots’ 25-14, 25-21, 25-19 home victory against Fluvanna County.
In her final regular season home game, Winterhoff took nothing for granted as she posted a game-high 28 kills to set the program’s single-season record for kills in a season. In the third set, she recorded her 200th career block.
“We knew this could be one of the last [games] we could play here, so we really just went into it wanting to finish out the Jefferson District strong and just do the best we can,” Winterhoff said. “And having it be our ‘Dig Pink’ [game] too just gave us encouragement to do really well.”
Winterhoff’s 414 kills for the season eclipsed the mark set by Megan Napolitano (404) in 2010. She also added seven digs and two blocks.
Winterhoff, an Appalachian State signee, made her presence known immediately as she posted seven service points and 10 kills in the opening set to exert her dominance at the net. Weining Ding added eight points and a kill and Cecilia Smith chipped in two points and a great back-tip dink to give the Patriots the first set, 25-14.
Fluvanna County shook off a rough start and jumped out to an early 6-2 lead in the second set. Khania Brassfield led the charge with a kill and a block and Faith Shields chipped in three points.
Albemarle regained its first-set rhythm at the net and retook control of the match. Winterhoff had nine kills and a block to lead the way. Ding added two kills and Maddie Ott slammed another one down on set point to give Albemarle a 25-21 victory and a 2-0 lead in the match.
In the third set, the Patriots jumped out to a 15-6 advantage. Maggie Teweles led the charge with five service points as Coach Lance Rogers’ team looked to have things in control.
The Flucos didn’t back down, however.
Sophia Denby registered seven of her team-high 13 kills in the third set and Isabelle Garrett added two more kills as Fluvanna County trimmed the lead to 23-18 in hopes of extending the match.
The comeback was short-lived as Sophia Bombardieri had a kill to force match point and the Albemarle front line prevented a spike attempt on the next point to seal the win, 25-19.
In addition to Winterhoff’s big night, C.C. Smith tallied 30 assists and 10 digs, Grace Sembrowich posted 11 digs and Ding finished with five kills and eight digs.