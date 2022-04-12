Winslow's gem helps Western Albemarle baseball team top Albemarle

The art of pitching is simple — command the zone, work quickly and keep batters off balance by changing speeds

Western Albemarle's pitching staff did all three Tuesday night, led by a standout effort from starter Ben Winslow in a 5-2 victory at Albemarle.

The junior ace scattered one run on four hits and struck out 10 in five strong innings of work to secure the victory on the hill.

“I was feeling super comfortable after that first inning,” Winslow said. “I was feeling really good after the fourth inning, but I got a little tired into the fifth inning, but I had to dig deep and got the job done.”

The Warriors’ offense set the tone in the first inning thanks to great production from the heart of the order. Cooper Nelson led off with a single and James Meenan walked to put two runners aboard. Two batters later, Luke Craytor launched a fastball over the left-centerfield wall for a 3-0 Western Albemarle lead.

“He threw me a first-pitch curveball, so I figured he was going to throw me a fastball,” Craytor said. “He thew one up and away, which is where he’d been throwing them, and I was ready for it. I just threw my hands at it, got the barrel on it and [the ball] went. It was great to jump out and get the lead early.”

While Western's offense was clicking, Winslow was dealing on the mound, striking out eight of the first 10 batters he faced to start the game, with the only blemish a bad-hop single from Nick Knight. Winslow credited his fastball and slider for helping he maneuver through the potent Albemarle lineup for most of the night.

Craytor’s long ball notwithstanding, Albemarle's William Coleman matched Winslow’s effort on the hill. He struck out five and scattered just four hits over five strong innings of work to keep the Patriots in the game.

Albemarle mounted a rally in the bottom of the fifth when Jason Breen led off with a single and Knight walked with two outs to put runners on the corners. Coleman followed with a single to center to score Breen and cut the lead to 3-1.

Winslow limited the damage to one run as he struck out the next batter to get out of the jam.

Western Albemarle got the run back in the bottom of the inning with a little two-out lighting. With a runner on second, Tommy Williams hit a sharp liner up the middle that bounced off the second baseman’s glove and into the outfield, allowing Isaac Sumpter to score and give Western a 4-1 lead.

Albemarle loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the sixth as reliever Andrew Barrese came in to pitch. The southpaw did his job as he got the next batter to pop out to end the inning.

Western Albemarle tacked on an insurance run in the seventh when Austin Zimmerman scored from third after Aidan Carver-Woodson purposely got involved in a rundown to make it 5-1

The Patriots didn’t’ go away quietly, loading the bases once again in the bottom of the seventh inning with one out. Jack McMullan then drew a bases-loaded walk to make it a 5-2 game.

That would be as close as Albemarle would get.

Western reliever Brandon Thomas entered the game and struck out the two batters he faced to get the save and preserve the win.

“It was all about being mentally ready,” Thomas said. “I hadn’t had a chance to throw this year, so I was just waiting for my opportunity. I came in. I was ready and got the job done tonight.”​

