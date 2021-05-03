Winning Virginia Tech series puts Virginia baseball season in position to make a postseason push

The Hokies got the best of the Cavaliers on Saturday, winning 6-3. Sunday, behind Savino and freshman hitter Kyle Teel, UVa won 6-1. Teel starred in the series, driving in six runs over the three games and hitting two home runs.

“He’s not afraid of anything,” O’Connor said of Teel. “He doesn’t back down from anything.”

With the series win, UVa has a shot at returning to .500 in the ACC. The Cavaliers need to go 5-1 over six games against Wake Forest and Boston College to finish the regular season with an 18-18 record. Going 5-1 in any ACC stretch can be a challenge this spring.

Fortunately for UVa, Wake Forest and Boston College are a combined 15-39 in ACC games this season. If there are any two teams the Cavaliers would want on the schedule with a goal of sweeping one of the weekends, these are the two.

“I know this, we got to win the last two series that we play or some combination of that at a minimum,” O’Connor said. “I’m not the selection committee, but also I’d like to not leave it in somebody else’s hands.”

Those series will wait for now. UVa first hosts VCU (27-14, 9-3 A-10) on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Rams, who have won 11 consecutive games, defeated the Cavaliers 6-3 in Richmond earlier this spring.