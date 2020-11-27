Winning turnover margin key to Virginia football team’s success

After tossing six interceptions in his first three starts, Armstrong has thrown just two in his last four outings.

“It makes me happy to actually see it, the progress,” Armstrong said.

Once returning from his concussion, Armstrong says he felt “rejuvenated.” He’s looked much improved since sitting out the Wake Forest game with his concussion. As he develops his rhythm and finds a groove, he’s able to make dynamic plays while also taking care of the football.

Limiting turnovers is a key for Virginia’s success, and that responsibility lies heavily with the quarterback.

Saturday’s game against Florida State comes against a Seminoles offense that struggles to take care of the football. FSU leads the ACC in interceptions thrown with 15. The Seminoles have thrown only eight touchdown passes, tossing nearly two interceptions for every touchdown pass.

Despite a talented secondary, the Seminoles struggle to secure interceptions. They’ve allowed 14 touchdown passes and only intercepted five passes. Only Louisville and Georgia Tech have recorded fewer interceptions among ACC teams.