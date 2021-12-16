Their relationship was the rarity in college football coaching, according to Jeff Scott.

“We did not have one strong argument in those five years we co-coordinated together, which is incredible,” Scott said. “We worked so well together, and the other coaches would kind of tease us that we finished each other’s sentences a little bit. Kind of like twins.”

Scott recently wrapped up his second season in charge as coach at South Florida, but previously, he was paired at Clemson as co-offensive coordinator alongside Tony Elliott, the former 11-year Tigers assistant who Virginia introduced as its new coach earlier this week in Charlottesville.

Elliott and Scott were Clemson teammates before they shared coordinator responsibilities though, so Scott said they didn’t allow any selfishness or personal preferences about how to operate offensively get in the way of achieving what they wanted to with the Tigers.

They didn’t want to let Clemson coach Dabo Swinney down either when he tasked them with divvying up the job following former OC Chad Morris’ departure to become head coach at SMU and prior to the 2014 Russell Athletic Bowl the Tigers were due to play in.

“Coach Swinney called Tony and I into his office and said, ‘Alright guys, it’s y’alls turn. You’re going to be co-offensive coordinators,” Scott recalled, “and, Tony, you’re an engineer grad, and Jeff, you’re a mathematics major grad, so you two are smart enough that you guys go figure it out.’

“And literally from that moment, Tony and I went and talked to each other and we basically decided, ‘You know what? This is Clemson’s offense. It’s not Jeff Scott’s offense. It’s not Tony Elliott’s offense. We’re going to make it about the players,’ and so it was absolutely incredible.”

Scott said he’s thrilled Elliott has the stage to run his own program at UVa and believes Elliott can succeed in his new post based on all the experiences they shared during their playing days, climbing the internal ladder on Swinney’s staff and aiding the Tigers’ evolution into one of the sport’s premier powers.

Surrounded by positivity

When Scott and Elliott were Clemson wide receivers, Scott said, he and Elliott were stretching partners before every practice began, so when Swinney gave them each opportunity to return to their alma mater as position coaches — Scott with receivers and Elliott with running backs initially — they already knew each other well.

Eventually, during their five seasons together as co-offensive coordinators, in which Scott jokingly said they spent more time with each other than with their wives, Clemson was 70-5 and won two national titles while those two built one of the country’s top scoring offenses and produced NFL Draft picks yearly.

“That’s very rare [not to have arguments] even when you don’t have co-coordinators and you just have a coordinator [and assistants] in the room,” Scott said. “It’s very common for there to be very strong, strong disagreements and people shouting, yelling and being emotional about things.

“But it went back to Tony isn’t an ego guy and I’m not an ego guy, and from the very beginning we both agreed that we were going to make it about the players.”

During his introductory press conference at UVa on Monday, Elliott said something he learned while watching Swinney shape Clemson’s ascent was the value Swinney placed on embedding his program with good, trustworthy people — players, coaches, support staff — who could work well together and form relationships, like the one Elliott and Scott maintained, for betterment of the team.

And Elliott said he plans to keep that philosophy in place at helm of the Cavaliers.

“I may have the responsibility of sitting in the head seat,” Elliott said, “but I don’t have all the answers. I’m going to mistakes, and I know that. … But just surrounding yourself with good people, taking the time to really, really lay the foundation from a cultural standpoint.”

Said Scott: “And one thing I thought was awesome during that five-year stretch when we were at Clemson together, was we had a plethora of offensive skill players in a time everyone was worried about how many balls or how many touches they’d get. But the way Tony and I were able to work together and not let our egos get out in front, I really think that kind of became contagious for our offense where it wasn’t about one player.”

Building up the O

They prioritized the most efficient way to move the ball to score points, and Elliott said he’s not afraid to tinker with the offense he runs to best fit the personnel he has.

Scott said Clemson strategized to set its weapons — regardless of what position they played — up to thrive.

In the offense, quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence, running backs Wayne Gallman and Travis Etienne and wide receivers Hunter Renfrow, Mike Williams, Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross all found ways to make significant impacts.

Scott said he’d expect Elliott to carry that same approach with the Hoos.

“It bases out of a two-back, downhill running game and being explosive in the passing game,” Scott said. “So, there’s an offensive identity, but as far as the scheme, Tony, like a lot of good coaches, always has room within the scheme to do what your players can do and find out the strengths of your players.

“And there were certain years that we were better at quarterback and receiver than we were at running back,” Scott continued, “so we might’ve thrown the ball a little more. Then, there were years where we were a little better with the offensive line and at running back, so we were a little bit heavier running the ball. I think Tony is very, very bright and he understands defenses extremely well and what defenses are trying to do. And so, I really think that he does a great job of trying to put his guys in the best position to create really good matchups.”

Relating to his players

It doesn’t hurt that Elliott is able to embrace players of all skill levels, Scott said, to pull the most out of the athletes he coaches. Elliott was a former walk-on himself and as OC led offenses with players as talented as Lawrence, the 2021 No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Elliott’s personality and story helps him connect with those who play for him, too, according to Scott, who said he was even wowed with what Elliott had to overcome just to get to Clemson as a player.

As a child, Elliott grew up separated from his father while spending part of his youth homeless in Los Angeles with his mother and sister only to lose his mother in a car crash years later in 1989.

“His story inspired me because it was a lot different than my story,” Scott, the son of former South Carolina coach and ex-Clemson assistant Brad Scott, said.

“I was very fortunate to have my father in my house,” Scott noted, “and part of my success in my coaching career has been watching my father as a college coach and him preparing me for these opportunities. But for Tony to be from a very different background and the incredible story that he has, I actually use him as an example when I’m talking to my team here at South Florida.

“I say, ‘Hey, listen. Here’s one of my close friends and former teammates at Clemson and he had all this adversity, and instead of using the adversity to make excuses for why he couldn’t do things, he used all that adversity as reasons why he could and reasons why he would,’ so I could not be more proud of Tony and opportunity he has.”

Elliott said he’s overcome the past tragedy to learn and understand that greatness is for everyone and even those who have faced difficult times.

“As I was sitting down preparing, it kind of hit me,” Elliott said upon taking the Cavaliers’ coaching job and readying for that first press conference.

“I was a lost child because of the circumstances,” he said. “But by the grace of God, I was saved by my family and my aunt, football, education, and really the first moment … I looked out and I saw the V [at the 50-yard line of Virginia’s practice field] and I realized, ‘Dude, you’re the head coach at Virginia.’”

Leaving Clemson

Elliott was the third of the three accomplished coordinators Swinney had at his side, when the Tigers won their two College Football Playoff championships, to leave since.

Scott was the first when he took off for USF’s head-coaching gig two offseasons ago and former defensive coordinator Brent Venables accepted the big-whistle job at Oklahoma just days before Elliott departed for UVa.

None of it surprises Scott and he attributes Swinney’s tight-knit and promote-from-within culture as reasons why all three were able to gain the head-coaching offers that appealed to them most before moving on from Clemson. Scott said he remembers ahead of that ’14 Russell Athletic Bowl, Clemson fans clamored for Swinney to look outside the program for a new OC, but instead Swinney provided the platform for Elliott and Scott, and in turn the Tigers offense only improved over the next seven seasons.

“I’ll never forget our very first game that we got to co-coordinate together,” Scott said.

Against Oklahoma, Clemson scored on its very first offensive snap — a 65-yard touchdown pass from Cole Stoudt to Artavis Scott — en route to a 40-6 romp of the Sooners, who entered the bowl game as the heavy favorite.

“We really never looked back,” Scott said, “but probably, one of my favorite pictures is a picture of Coach Swinney in the fourth quarter of that game and he’s got me and Tony there together. He’s got one hand around Tony’s head and one hand around my head and he’s kind of looking at us both in the eye, like, ‘Man, congratulations, this is going to be great.’”

Said Swinney: “To see [Elliott] now have a chance to go be the head coach at Virginia … it’s a blessing because I know what he’s going to bring. Those young men will be blessed by the way we do things here at Clemson. I have no doubt he’s going to be successful.”

