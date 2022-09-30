Wilson Memorial rumbles past Western Albemarle

FISHERSVILLE — An early start with the impending storm couldn’t save Western Albemarle from the whirlwind the Warriors faced when they visited Wilson Memorial on Friday night.

Both teams entered the matchup with identical 3-1 records, but the contest proved to be far from close on the scoreboard as the Hornets took advantage of opportunistic defensive plays to take a four-touchdown lead before going on to win, 35-14.

“We learned a valuable lesson last week,” Wilson Memorial coach Drew Bugden said, referring to the team's loss to Spotswood, its first setback of the season. “We saw renewed focus, we had better effort in practice. I think sometimes when you win a couple games, you start to think you are a little bit better than you actually are. We’re thankful for it even though things were not good and that was last week. They came out and they practiced hard and earned it tonight.”

Following a 19-yard run by Bubba Shifflett on Western Albemarle's first offensive possession of the night, the Warriors quickly went to the air attack after crossing midfield. Wilson sophomore defensive back Parker Baucom stepped in the passing lane of Western quarterback Nathan Simon, snatched the pass out of the sky and returned it 72 yards to give the Hornets a 7-0 lead less than three minutes into the contest.

On the ensuing kickoff, the Hornets' special teams unit recovered a short kick to give their offense the ball at the Warriors' 43-yard line. Wilson Memorial then used its dynamic wing-T offensive scheme to reach the end zone on a seven-play drive that featured a heavy dose of running back Ryan Mundie, who rushed six times for 38 yards. Mundie scored on a two-yard rush on 3rd-and-1 to extend the Hornets' lead to 14-0.

Brayden Tyree added a rushing touchdown early in the second quarter on a nine-play, 81-yard drive before the Hornets' defense came up with another turnover. This time, the secondary batted a Simon pass upward into the air and Ayden Sprouse pulled down the interception. Immediately after the turnover, Aiden Podgorski launched a 41-yard strike to Blake Rodgers to give Wilson Memorial a 28-0 lead that the Hornets would take to intermission.

“We had to win the turnover battle. That was the word of the week,” Bugden said. “We won it tonight and that was the key to the game. We had two interceptions; defense played really well. We still got a long ways to go, but I’m proud of their overall effort tonight.”

A light rain quickly turned into a heavy downpour in the second half, worsening the field conditions and forcing both squads to abandon their passing game. Bubba Shifflett and Tristen Barredo both scored for Western in the second half, but the Warriors were unable to erase the large deficit they faced.

“Wilson played well, they controlled the line of scrimmage,” Western Albemarle coach Ed Redmond said. “We’re going to get better, we’re in growth right now. You are who you are. We’re going to strap it up every night and do the best we can but we are who we are. We’re going to keep battling. I’m proud of our kids in the second half to keep after it. Credit to Wilson, they beat us tonight.”

Ronin Tabler added a rushing score for the Hornets, who find themselves at 4-1 at the midpoint of the season for the second consecutive year as they head into Shenandoah District play.

“This was a good warmup but you can’t simulate, in practice or in games, Shenandoah District play,” Bugden said. “They are mean and violent and it doesn’t matter who you play, they are showing up and they are going to smack you…It’s going to be very hard from here on out.”

Meanwhile, Western Albemarle will look to rebound next week when it returns home to face county rival Albemarle. A year ago, the Warriors defeated the Patriots, 21-20, on the road.

“We’ll be there, we’ll work hard and we are going to show up 7 every Friday night until they tell us not to,” Redmond said. “Our kids love playing and we love coaching them.”