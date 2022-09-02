Wilson Memorial football team races past Monticello

With only a handful of players with varsity experience returning, Monticello football coach Matt Hicks expected there to be some growing pains in 2022 as his program looked to find its identity.

Two weeks into the season, there’s been plenty of ups and downs for the Mustangs.

Monticello benefits from the grittiness of quarterback Matt Dixon, who has the ability to fight through adversity when plays break down, and the special skill set of Selorm Kartey, who can be a bona fide game-changer in the Jefferson District.

But even with those building blocks, the Mustangs still face major challenges competing against teams that have played alongside one another for a number of years.

Friday night was another examples as Monticello dropped a 41-7 decision to visiting Wilson Memorial.

Brayden Tyree rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns and Ryan Mundie had a touchdown on both offense and defense as the Green Hornets secured a victory in their first game of the season.

“Really, the kind of things that you expect from a young team,” Hicks said. “You’ve got high moments, low moments, got ups, got downs, got positives that you can celebrate and got things that really cost us in moments where we could possibly capitalize. I think that’s part of a youthful team, a developing team, whether it’s guys that are new to the game or guys that are just very young. We’ve got a lot of guys developing in certain positions. I think they took positive steps forward, but it’s building that consistency from week to week and practice to practice."

Wilson Memorial set the tone early with a game-changing defensive play from Mundie. Dixon tried to hit Brandon Herring on a quick screen to the right, but Hundie read the pass from his outside linebacker position, picked it off and raced 25 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 Hornets lead two minutes into the game.

After a Monticello punt, the Wilson offense went to work as Tyree capped a 14-play, 45-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown run on fourth and goal to give the Green Hornets a 14-0 lead with 3:43 left in the first quarter.

Monticello’s offense put together a sustained drive thanks to the great running of Kartey. The Mustangs got inside the 30-yard line, but the drive stalled when Dixon’s fourth down pass fell incomplete.

Tyree then scored his second touchdown of the first half, this one from three yards out, to give Wilson Memorial a 21-0 lead with 3:51 left in first half.

The Green Hornets capped the half in strong fashion with their fourth score of the half. Blake Rodgers hauled in a 33-yard pass from QB Aiden Podgorski, then Muncie capped the drive two plays later with a seven-yard touchdown run to give Wilson Memorial a 28-0 lead at the break.

The second half as more of the same as the Green Hornets (1-0) continued to pound the ball on the ground. Wilson scored its fourth rushing touchdown of the night on the opening play of the second half when Ronin Tabler plunged in from seven yards out to make it 35-0.

Monticello finally got on the board with 4:59 to go in the fourth when Dixon found Jacob Messinger over the middle on a 22-yard touchdown strike to trim the lead to 35-7.

The Green Hornets capped the scoring three minutes later when Alex Jordan plowed his way in from four yards out.

Tabler tallied 70 yards on eight carries and scored a touchdown for Wilson Memorial. Jordan finished with 68 yards on five carries and a score and Mundie had 47 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Kartey rushed for a game-high 127 yards on 16 carries to lead Monticello. Logan Clark added 14 yards on the ground.

Dixon was 5-of-13 passing for 41 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

For Hicks, and his team, Friday's loss is part of the growing process.

“It’s a very good team that we played tonight,” he said. “It’s one of those things that we’re going to have a lot of opportunities to continue to move the ball. I think there were several opportunities early in the game where if we were just consistent through the drives, scores come to us. But it’s that element of consistency in finishing the play, finishing the drive and finishing the reps that really make it what we need it to be.”