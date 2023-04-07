STANARDSVILLE – Two of Tucker Shifflett’s passions in life are basketball and competition.

The William Monroe standout will have an opportunity to pursue both at the next level after committing to play basketball at Mary Baldwin University in Staunton.

“Mary Baldwin just seemed like the best fit for me,” Shifflett said. “The coach and players were very welcoming when I visited and I really liked the campus. I knew that this team was supposed to be tops in their conference next year as well, and I love to win. It’s also not too far from home, so I can come back and see family here and there.”

Shifflett concluded his high school career as one of the best to ever put on the William Monroe uniform. A four-year starter, he scored more than 1,000 career points and guided the Greene Dragons to back-to-back Virginia High School League Class 3 state tournament appearances.

As a junior, he was named first-team all-Northwestern District, Region 3B and VHSL Class 3 all-state. This past season, Shifflett averaged 17.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Greene Dragons.

During the recruiting process, the senior guard received interest from a number of programs, including Roanoke College, Bridgewater College, McDaniel College, Catholic University, Oberlin, Kenyon, Luther and Randolph College, before ultimately choosing Mary Baldwin.

“Mary Baldwin stood out to me because they were one of the first teams to fully pursue me,” Shifflett said. “It was my first offer and I wanted to go to a school that wanted me. That was a big separator.”

Shifflett credits Mary Baldwin coach Matt Griggs for helping to make his dream a reality.

“The coach when he first saw me, said he liked my competitiveness,” Shifflett said. “He saw me during an AAU game and noticed that I wasn’t afraid of whoever was in front of me.”

Joining the Mary Baldwin men's basketball program also will be a homecoming of sorts for Shifflett, who will be reunited with former William Monroe teammate Logan Barbour, who just finished his freshman campaign with the Fighting Squirrels.

“I feel a great sense of relief after committing,” Shifflett said. “Knowing where I’m landing is nice and brings the weight off my shoulders. If feels like everyday someone would ask me where I was going next year and I couldn’t give them an answer, so having one now is a great feeling.”

The senior credits his support system for preparing him for this opportunity.

“I would like to thank the following people for making this opportunity possible,” Shifflett said. “My family, first of all, being with me through my journey every step of the way. My high school coaches, Coach Brett Maynard, Coach Justin Haney, Coach Stephen Fitzsimmons, and Coach Brandon Emmert. My AAU coaches, Coach Roy Haliburton and Coach Anthony 'Scoop' Ervin. My trainer, Marcus Dixon, my strength trainers from ADAPT, Kenny Szabo, Kris Land and Emily Maupin. Grateful for all the amazing people in my life.”

Academically, Shifflett hopes to study business.

“I look to major in business, that way I can branch off wherever with my major," he said. "The business major, I feel, allows you to go to many different careers, giving me an open choice of my career.”

On the court, Shifflett's motivation is simple.

“My goal is to win,” Shifflett said. “Doing whatever I have to do to make my team better. Filling in whatever role I need to fill and doing whatever is asked in order to win games.”

The William Monroe standout is thrilled with the opportunity that awaits him at Mary Baldwin and plans to make the most of it.

“Competing at the next level means the world to me,” Shifflett said. “Since I was a kid, I’ve always dreamed of being a college athlete and now that I put the work in and have this opportunity, it feels great. Being a college athlete is huge to me and I’m super grateful to be known as well.”