William Monroe's Ryan Taylor commits to swim at Gardner-Webb

Ryan Taylor has been an impact performer for William Monroe’s swimming and diving team the past several years.

The senior standout will take on a new role next winter at Gardner-Webb University in North Carolina. Taylor recently commmitted to the Bulldogs' swimming and diving program.

“I really appreciated the faith and family aspects of the team culture,” Taylor said. “Those were evident in talking with the coaches and swimmers. The combination of culture of school, the team and the coaching staff were important.”

Taylor meshed well with Gardner-Webb coach Mike Blum and his ideology for developing swimmers in his program.

“Even though it is Division I athletics, GWU is a beautiful, small, rural campus with a great teacher-to-student ratio,” Taylor said. “The training that I will be doing is very similar to what I am enjoying now in high school, but with added benefits of a specified swim coach for my specialty, strength and conditioning coach for swimming and a team trainer for quicker and better recovery.”