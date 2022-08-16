William Monroe's Lance Williams commits to East Carolina baseball program

Honesty and loyalty are two things that Lance Williams puts a lot of stock in.

That was evident last week, when the William Monroe ace verbally committed to play baseball at East Carolina.

“East Carolina was the first school to scout me when I was in the eighth grade,” Williams said. “The same guy that scouted me then was the same guy that scouted me this year. Their coaching staff is the best I’ve ever seen and Coach [Cliff] Godwin is one of the best coaches I’ve ever seen — just hard-working country guys that love baseball, just like me. It was just the right fit.”

Williams has come a long way since that first scouting visit from ECU in middle school. This past spring, he emerged as one of the premier high school pitchers in Virginia, posting a 9-2 record as William Monroe’s ace while leading the Greene Dragons to Northwestern District and Region 3B championships.

He allowed just 21 hits and struck out 113 batters in 62 innings of work and finished the season with a 1.12 ERA and a 0.82 WHIP en route to being named a VHSL Class 3 first-team all-state selection.

The 2022 Central Virginia Player of the Year had previously committed to Virginia Tech earlier in his high school career, with plans to playing alongside his brother, T.R. Williams, in Blacksburg. But last spring, T.R. announced his plans to leave the Hokies' program and transfer to James Madison.

The rising William Monroe senior spent the summer pitching at a variety of college showcases around the country, displaying his talents to some of the top programs in college baseball. He didn’t disappoint, hitting 96 mph on the radar gun with his fastball. He also raised some eyebrows with a curveball that generated a spin rate of 28.50 revolutions per minute.

But it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows for Williams this summer. During a tournament in East Cobb, Ga., Williams struggled with his command and lasted just 25 pitches before taking the rest of the day off.

“I threw awful,” Williams recalled. “I threw 20 balls and five strikes and just didn’t have it that day. Probably about an hour after I threw, the East Carolina coach texted me and told me that everyone has a bad outing and to keep my head up. They were the only college team [recruiting me] that did that. The other’s waited four or five days to reach out.”

The relationship with Godwin and his coaching staff has continued to grow and it was evident to Williams that’s where he wanted to play college baseball. He had offers from a number of Division I programs, including Missouri, Miami (Fla.), North Carolina, Ohio State, Alabama, Virginia, Liberty and Radford but found the right fit with East Carolina.

“They give a great education, that is one of the most important things,” he said. “They also develop players to play at the next level, and that’s what I’ve always wanted to do. The coaching staff has been together so long and I’ve really related to the pitching coach [Austin Knight] for years.”

The Pirates staff has high expectations for Williams, who they believe has the ability to contribute right away.

“The plan for me is to be in the weekly rotation,” Williams said. “But things change quick in college. I’ve seen that with my brother, but they expect for me to eventually be the Friday night starter at some point. My goals are just to get bigger, stronger faster.”

Academically, Williams plans to major in communications. After baseball, he hopes to take over the family vacation rental business and eventually start his own real estate business.

The senior pitcher said it was important to have his decision finalized before the start of school. Now that it is done, Williams couldn’t be happier with his decision.

“It was really important,” Williams said. “A lot of the 2023 classes are already committed, so it was great that they came in and offered when they did.”

Williams is excited for his final year of high school baseball at William Monroe, and most importantly, an opportunity to play for one of the top programs in the country.

“It is great,” William said. “I thank my dad and the Lord every day that I get to go on to the next level. I’m very thankful.”