William Monroe's Kendyll Eddins commits to Eastern Mennonite University softball program

STANARDSVILLE — Kendyll Eddins was a force in the middle of the lineup for the William Monroe softball team last spring as the Greene Dragons made a run to the VHSL Class 3 state playoffs.

The senior outfielder hopes to provide a similar spark at the next level at Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg. Eddins has verbally committed to play softball for the Royals.

“I’ve heard good things about the program and the school just from local people I know," she said. "The coach himself just seems so down to earth and that every girl on his team is important to him."

This past spring, Eddins turned in a career season for the Greene Dragons as they captured the Northwestern District title and earned a trip to the Region 3B championship game.

She tallied 21 hits with 15 runs scored and 21 RBI in 24 contests for William Monroe and finished the season with a .350 batting average and a .461 on-base percentage while also playing a strong defensive centerfield position.

Eddins was a first-team all-district and second-team all-region performer for the Greene Dragons and was selected to the All-Central Virginia softball team.

Eddins had interest from a number of programs throughout the recruiting process, including Randolph College, but she felt a strong connection with Eastern Mennonite and Coach J.D. McCurdy’s program.

“I love that the school is smaller, so it’s not super overwhelming like bigger colleges,” Eddins said. “The coach at EMU showed the most interest in me than any coach I’ve talked to or tried to get in touch with. He instantly set up a visit for me.”

The Royals finished last season with a 19-16-1 record and advanced to the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament. Eddins is excited about the opportunity to showcase her outfield talents at the collegiate level under McCurdy's guidance.

"I think what he liked about my skill level was that I’m a good outfielder and I’m focused on being my best for that position," Eddins said.

Eddins hopes to come in and compete for playing time right away in the outfield. She has the speed and instincts to play all three outfield positions and the bat to make things happen at the plate..

“I want to become an even better ballplayer as I progress,” she said. “Every season, all the positions are up for grabs and there to be earned. I’m specifically centerfield, but I would be okay playing left field or right field as well.”

Academically, Eddins hopes to major in health and physical education with the idea of pursing a career as a Health and P.E. teacher.

With her college decision finalized, Eddins can now focus on her senior year at William Monroe, both academically and athletically, as she prepares to take the next step in her journey.

“It feels special to call myself a college athlete, no matter what level I’m playing at,” Eddins said. “I just think it makes me realize how far I’ve gotten.”