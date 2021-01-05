William Monroe's Hailey Morris commits to Chatham University

“For me, picking a school was definitely more of a decision that I relied on following my gut and that ‘right’ feeling,” Morris said. “Chatham was definitely that school for me. I’m extremely grateful for each of these schools that recruited me. I’m very thankful that I did have so many options. It made the recruiting process a lot of fun.”

While going through the recruiting process during the COVID-19 pandemic was less than ideal, Morris said she tried to make the most of it.

“I like to say that going through the recruiting process with the pandemic occurring has been a blessing and a curse,” Morris said. “It was obviously very hard to do some of the ‘normal’ recruiting things. Visits were extremely difficult to fit in at times and they looked very different. There were no overnight [visits] and I obviously couldn’t go and watch any games. However, it’s also been amazing because it really gave me time to sit down and decide what I wanted to look for in a school and reach out to coaches and build those connections with schools I maybe wouldn’t have if the pandemic hadn’t occurred.”

Morris admitted she’s glad to have her college choice behind her.