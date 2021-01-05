William Monroe's Hailey Morris commits to Chatham University

STANARDSVILLE — Many athletes have a pregame ritual, but Hailey Morris’ routine is unique.
With a smile on her face, the William Monroe senior guard makes sure to dap up all three officials prior to the opening tip-off of each game.
Morris will take her infectious love of the game to Pittsburgh next year after committing to play at Chatham University.
“It means the world to me that I get to play at the next level,” Morris said. “When I first began playing basketball, I didn’t know that this was even a possibility. I’m extremely grateful I get to compete at the next level while getting a great education and knowing the many opportunities that may be presented to me along the way.”
Morris has been a fixture in Coach Jess Shifflett's program for the past several years. A three-time all-Northwestern District selection, Morris averaged 8.9 points, 4.2 assists and 1.3 steals a game as a junior and was a first team all-Region 3B selection.
That production made the William Monroe standout a wanted commodity on the recruiting trail. Throughout the process, Morris stayed true to her values of finding a perfect balance of academic and athletic opportunities.
“When I first began visiting and looking at some different schools, I was very unsure of what I was looking for,” she said. “As I got further down the road in the process, academics were definitely most important to me.”
At Chatham, she met with Coach David Saur and assistant Jody Powell and discussed what the school could offer.
“I had a great connection with both coaches and absolutely loved the campus,” Morris said. “Overall, it just felt like the perfect fit for me.”
One of the defining traits of the Cougars program is the family atmosphere created by the coaching staff, which resembles the one she’s grown accustomed to at William Monroe.
“They put a lot of emphasis on getting to know me, building our relationship and trust and being very active in the recruiting process,” Morris said. “I believe I fit their style of play well and had a great understanding of what things would look like going forward. The values they hold within their program also closely align with mine and I felt that overall, it was a system I would fit great into.”
Morris is projected to split time between point guard and shooting guard and has the potential to make an immediate impact on the team. The coaches raved about Morris' ability to shoot the ball, especially from distance, her high basketball IQ, and leadership qualities.
The William Monroe senior also has high expectations academically. She plans to major in neuroscience and a major draw to the program was Chatham’s five-year Master’s program in Physician Assistant studies. She had interest from a number of schools, including Eastern Mennonite, Bridgewater, Ferrum, Hiram, Rochester Institute of Technology and Agnes Scott, but found her place at Chatham.
“For me, picking a school was definitely more of a decision that I relied on following my gut and that ‘right’ feeling,” Morris said. “Chatham was definitely that school for me. I’m extremely grateful for each of these schools that recruited me. I’m very thankful that I did have so many options. It made the recruiting process a lot of fun.”
While going through the recruiting process during the COVID-19 pandemic was less than ideal, Morris said she tried to make the most of it.
“I like to say that going through the recruiting process with the pandemic occurring has been a blessing and a curse,” Morris said. “It was obviously very hard to do some of the ‘normal’ recruiting things. Visits were extremely difficult to fit in at times and they looked very different. There were no overnight [visits] and I obviously couldn’t go and watch any games. However, it’s also been amazing because it really gave me time to sit down and decide what I wanted to look for in a school and reach out to coaches and build those connections with schools I maybe wouldn’t have if the pandemic hadn’t occurred.”
Morris admitted she’s glad to have her college choice behind her.
“Now that my decision is made, I do feel a sense of relief,” she said. “Making the choice of which school I was going to was a choice that weighed really heavy on my heart and I didn’t exactly know when I first began what I was looking for. I’m really excited about this decision. It’s like a breath of fresh air and I can’t wait to spend my next five years at Chatham.”
Morris understands the challenge ahead of her at Chatham. Her goal is to earn her degree in a challenging field of study while also playing college basketball. She is committed to putting in the work to achieve both goals.
“It still feels a little surreal to me, calling myself a college athlete,” Morris said. “At times, I still feel like I’m a freshman playing my first year of high school basketball. These past four years have flown by, but I’m super excited and very grateful to call myself a college athlete.”