William Monroe's Ella Weaver commits to University of Buffalo women's basketball program

STANARDSVILLE — Hard work has never been a problem for Ella Weaver.

Whether it’s spending extra hours in the gym perfecting her craft or making the extra pass on the court to set up a teammate for an open shot, the William Monroe guard believes in going the extra mile to help her team.

That blue-collar philosophy should serve Weaver well next season when she becomes a Division I college basketball player. Weaver has committed to play basketball at the University of Buffalo.

“Buffalo separated themselves with not only their young and knowledgeable staff, but also with the facilities, school and surrounding area,” Weaver said. “I like that the city of Buffalo is only 15 minutes away and there are always activities to do outside of basketball.”

Weaver has been nothing short of sensational during her time with the Greene Dragons. The 6-foot guard has been a four year starter at William Monroe and has led the team in scoring in each of the past two seasons.

She turned in a breakout campaign last winter at William Monroe, garnering All-Northwestern District and All-Region 3B first-team honors. Weaver averaged 17.2 points and 10.8 rebounds a game and finished the season with 16 double-doubles. She also contributed 3.2 assists and 1.7 blocks per game.

Weaver is a key part of new Buffalo Coach Becky Burke’s first recruiting class with the Bulls. Burke was the 2022 Big South Coach of the Year at USC-Upstate before taking the job at Buffalo in the spring. Burke loved Weaver’s ability to play multiple positions on the floor and believes she can play either guard or wing in her system.

“The coaches thought I would fit well in their program by getting out in transition,” Weaver said. “My versatility will fit in well in the half-court sets.”

Weaver had interest from a number of Division I programs after standout performances with the Greene Dragons, as well as her travel team, the West Virginia Thunder.

The senior was recruited by schools such as Kent State, Akron, Coastal Carolina, Northern Kentucky, Davidson, Tennessee-Chattanooga, Radford, Boston University and Loyola Maryland before ultimately finding a home at Buffalo.

“When I visited, I immediately felt comfortable and wanted,” Weaver said. “It checked all my boxes and then some. The program is great because they have a tradition of winning and every day when they get in the gym everyone has the same goal of winning the MAC. They all work their butts off each day and that’s what I want to be a part of.”

Academically, Weaver hopes to major in sports nutrition with the idea of pursing a career as a nutritionist after her playing days are over. Athletically, her goals are to win a Mid-American Conference championship while also evolving into the best player she can be.

“I feel very relieved because I know what my future is going to look like and I’m very happy with the choice I made,” Weaver said.

With a few months left until her final high school basketball season is set to start, Weaver is thrilled to have her college decision finalized.

“I am super honored to have an opportunity to continue to play at a higher level,” she said. “I’ve worked so hard for years and it’s rewarding to be able to say my work has paid off.”