William Monroe's bat stay hot in road win over Charlottesville

After his team was shut out in its season opener against Western Albemarle, William Monroe baseball coach Mike Maynard challenged his players to be more disciplined at the plate.

Those words have served the Greene Dragons well since.

William Monroe has scored double-digit runs in each of its last two games, including Monday’s 19-5 road victory over Charlottesville.

“We’ve been practicing a lot of off-speed pitches,” William Monroe senior third baseman Colter Foster said. “This past week and a half, we’ve been focusing on the high fastball and pitch location and finalizing the lineup and getting it straight and getting the leaders sorted out.”

Foster went 3-for-4 at the plate and drove in three runs to anchor a balanced offensive attack for William Monroe (2-1).

The Greene Dragons’ offense was opportunistic in the first inning, taking advantage of a two-out error. With runners on second and third, Jared Shifflett hit a dribbler up the first base line, but the throw to first was low, which allowed both runners to score for a 2-0 WMHS lead.

Charlottesville (0-2) wasted little time striking back in its first at-bat. Leadoff hitter Ty Enoch reached on a walk, then moved to third after a failed pickoff attempt and a wild pitch. He scored three pitches later on another wild pitch to cut the lead to 2-1.

William Monroe’s bats went back to work with the bottom of the order. Talan Shifflett delivered an RBI single out of the eight hole, then Kaleb Doshier followed with a bunt single down the first base lone to plate another run for a 4-1 lead. Foster capped the big inning with a two-run double to right center that gave the Dragons a 7-1 lead.

“Coach Maynard does a very good job of [spacing the lineup],” Foster said. “He love his left-right-left-right [lineups], putting fast runners in front of big sticks.”

William Monroe broke things wide open in the third after batting around in the inning. The Dragons scored seven runs on just two hits to stretch the lead to 14-1. Jayden Kirby delivered a two-run single to spark the surge.

The Greene Dragons batted around again in the fifth and scored five more runs to invoke the mercy rule.

Before the game was called, CHS was able to find some success at the plate. Ben Baumgartner’s leadoff double in the fourth broke up William Monroe’s no-hit bid. He scored two batters later on Jin Oishi’s sacrifice groundout for the Black Knights.

In the fifth, Soren Arbelaez drove in Sean Thompson with a groundout. Two batters later, Enoch ripped an RBI double to the gap in left center. Later in the inning, Dominick Cafferillo added a run-scoring single to cap the scoring.

Lance Williams went 2-for-3 at the plate and drove in two runs for William Monroe. On the hill, he struck out three and allowed an unearned run in two scoreless innings of work to pick up the win.

Shifflett had two hits and three runs scored to go along with an RBI, while Doshier had a hit and scored three runs and drove in another from the bottom of the lineup. Josh Adderley and Jamal Neal also scored three runs for the Dragons.

For Charlottesville, Baumgartner had two hits to go along with an RBI and a run scored. Enoch went 1-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored. Malachi Paschal surrendered seven earned runs on eight hits and struck out two in 2.1 innings of work to take the loss.

Foster believes the Dragons’ current run of form will go a long way in building team chemistry early in the season.

“This team, we do have a lot of seniors, but we don’t have a lot of chemistry [yet],” Foster said. “So, getting out on top and keeping the energy with using the pitchers that we have is very key to our success.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.