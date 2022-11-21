William Monroe volleyball program builds on success with second-straight district title

Under first-year head coach Megan Darby, the William Monroe volleyball team won its second straight Northwestern District this season and advanced to the second round of regional play before their 2022 campaign came to a close.

This year's squad returned just two starters from last season, but Darby said the team was able to come together with several new faces on the court.

“We had a pretty new team,” she said. “Most of the girls had played together but we lost six seniors last year. We had seven seniors [this year] but not all of them started last year. We also had a setter [Savannah Ripley] that had never played varsity before. This was her first year on varsity and Olivia Sharff, who ended up being our libero, this was also her first year on varsity, so we had a mix of some girls that were experienced on varsity and some that weren’t but it ended up being a successful season for us.”

Heading into the 2022 campaign, William Monroe set its sights on winning the district title once again this year and it did just that. The Greene Dragons finished the regular season with a 15-8 record, which included six consecutive victories in the second half of the season.

“We were playing some schools that were bigger than us [at the beginning of the season], so it started off a little rocky," Darby stated while reflecting on the season schedule, "and then once we got rolling on the district games, we were able to have a pretty long win streak and just keep sailing from there.”

Monroe followed by winning its first round regional contest against Manassas Park before falling to Warren County in the regional semifinals. The Dragons split the regular season series with the Wildcats, another powerhouse team in the Northwestern District, losing in their first head-to-head battle before defeating the Wildcats in the rematch.

“Overall, I think the season was great. Last year was incredible for our team and program with winning the district so we really wanted to build upon that. At the beginning of the season, we set goals and one of them was to win another district title,” senior Ella Weaver said. “The group of us seven seniors knew what it was like to achieve that and wanted our last season to be our best, so we focused and worked hard in practice each day so that we could reach our goals. When we were titled district champs this season, it was a huge feeling of accomplishment and satisfaction knowing that all our hard work had paid off.”

“Our team worked hard at practice every day to perform and execute in games to win districts,” Mae Hawkins added. “We went through many ups and downs to be where we ended up and, in my opinion, it was well deserved. I am extremely proud of the team I was blessed with for my senior year.”

Weaver and Hawkins were captains for the team and both were honored as All-Region 3B and first-team All-Northwestern District selections. Weaver was selected to the All-Region 3B first team for the second straight season after tallying 147 kills, 36 blocks, and 46 aces on the season. Hawkins earned second-team honors and added 183 kills, 240 serve receive receptions, 154 digs and 46 aces this year.

In addition to the leadership of Weaver and Hawkins, Darby was impressed with Ripley taking on a leadership role in her first year on the varsity squad.

“Savannah Ripley was also really stepping up into that leadership role even it being her first year on varsity," Darby said. "She’s only a junior but the girls really looked up to her. She was a constant for them. Always positive and always keeping the energy up and just working really, really hard."

The junior setter added that her 2022 experience couldn’t have happened without a complete team effort.

“I am so very blessed to have been a part of our successful team this year,” she said. “I couldn’t have asked for better coaches and teammates to have my back throughout our season. We grew so much as a team together and I am so proud of our hard work.”

Morgan Pursel was another All-Region 3B second team and first-team All- Northwestern District selection after finishing the season with 95 kills, 153 serve receive receptions and 105 digs. Ripley finished the campaign with 431 assists and Olivia Sharff had 172 digs and 397 serve receive receptions. The trio of juniors are among six underclassmen expected to return to the squad next season.

Both Sharff and Ripley were honored as second-team All-Northwestern District selections.

Although this was Darby’s first season at the helm of the program, she had been a part of the Dragons' staff for the previous three seasons as a volunteer assistant. Darby is an area native and played volleyball in high school at United Christian Academy in addition to playing on a travel team. She also played at Bridgewater College for two seasons before her career was ended due to injury.

Darby said that when she was asked to help instruct the middle position while completing her schoolwork, she knew that coaching high school sports was something she wanted to do.

“I was in school at that point so I said I could only come a few days a week if that’s fine. I ended up coming five days a week just because I fell in love with the sport again, just fell in love with helping the girls, and fell in love with being a part of Monroe athletics,” Darby said.

With her first season in the books, Darby is excited about her program's future as the offseason gets underway.

“We graduate seven this season and then we’ll have another six returning varsity players next year," she said. "All have gotten a lot of good experience just on the varsity level, just getting used to the pace of varsity, the time requirement it requires, the commitment level, the physical taxing that a varsity sport requires compared to JV.

“And we had a very large JV team this year too with 15 girls on JV…I feel like it’s going to be a good transition into next year just because the girls know what to expect out of us. They’ve been working with us for a long time and they’ve been working together for a long time so I’m excited about next year. We’ll be able to bring up a lot of those JV girls on the varsity next year and should have another good season.”