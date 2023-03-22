MADISON — There’s nothing like a rivalry game to bring out the best in players.

That was the case for the William Monroe softball team Wednesday night during a 7-3 road victory over Madison County.

Kendyll Eddins had four hits and the Greene Dragons slugged three solo home runs to secure a season sweep of the Mountaineers.

“It was really important for us to get this win, especially for us seniors. It’s our last year, and we really just wanted to come out and beat Madison,” Eddins said. “Just like the game last Tuesday, it was really important for us to come out here and play ball and win this game.”

William Monroe brought the lumber in the first inning as the Dragons scored two runs on just two hits. Eddins doubled to left field lead off the game. She scored two batters later on Taylor Mallory’s fielder’s choice to give Monroe a 1-0 lead.

Three batters later, Cassidy Lamb smashed a hard hit through the left side of the infield to score Mallory and give the Dragons a 2-0 advantage.

“If felt really good for us to get on the board first,” Eddins said. “We’ve really been working on our hitting and trying to work on every pitch, the best we can, and I think we really squared it up well tonight.”

After stranding a runner in scoring position in its first at-bat, Madison County got on the board in the second with a big hit of its own. William Monroe starter Cassidy Lamb retired the first two batters in order before Mackenzie Aylor hammered a shot over the left field wall to trim the lead to 2-1.

Madison County tied the game with another run in the bottom of the third. Leah Henshaw singled to the gap to open the inning. Two batters later, Bre McPeak split the outfield in left center for a double. A great relay from outfielder to shortstop Kendyll Eddins to catcher Kara Baker-John to beat her to the plate for the second out. But after a conference, the umpires ruled that run counted because the catcher blocked the plate without the ball, tying the game at 2-2.

William Monroe responded quickly with a two-out rally in the fourth. With runners on first and second, Eddins notched her third hit of the game, a single through the left side of the infield to score Riley Rocha to reinstate a 3-2 lead for the Greene Dragons.

After Madison pitcher Megahan Dean silenced Monroe’s bats for a couple of innings, the thunder returned in the top of the sixth thanks to some big-time knocks at the bottom of the order. Rocha hammered a two-strike fastball over the left field fence to give the Dragons a 4-2 lead.

“I just came up and then all of a sudden I noticed there were two balls and two strikes and I was like, okay, even though we only have a one-run lead, we still need another one,” Rocha said. “I just went for it and I got it. I wasn’t expecting it to go over, but it did, and it was just great because we needed that extra run and to just get that momentum going in total. Then everyone else came up and started hitting and it was just great for us.”

Not to be outdone, Karlee Martin deposited another fastball over the outfield fence to give WMHS a 5-2 lead.

The offense wasn’t done.

Eddins scored on a Avery Shifflett’s RBI single to extend the margin to 6-2, then William Monroe added another insurance run in the seventh when Kara Baker-Jones opened the inning with a solo blast to stretch the lead to 7-2.

Madison County (1-3) didn’t back down. Aylor scored on an error to cut the lead to 7-3, but Lamb regrouped and got the final Mountaineers batter to pop out to first to end the inning.

Eddins had four hits and scored two runs to lead William Monroe. Rocha, Martin, Shifflett and Baker-Jones also drove in runs. Lamb scattered six hits and allowed two earned runs to pick up the win in the circle.

Henshaw and Aylor each had two and scored two runs to lead Madison County. Dean struck out seven batters in the loss.