William Monroe softball team shuts out Spotswood

STANARDSVILLE — The William Monroe softball team opened the season with three straight wins before close losses to Turner Ashby and Spotsylvania caused the Greene Dragons to re-evaluate their season heading into Northwestern District play.

Coach Greg Breeden’s team regained its early season momentum Friday night with a thrilling 2-0 home victory over Spotswood in its final nondistrict game prior to spring break.

“It’s definitely a booster coming back from a couple of losses,” said senior pitcher Mara Woolford. “I knew I needed to cut back on my walks, keep my pitch count low and just keep [the ball] in the strike zone, so that’s what I really focused on tonight.”

Woolford scattered four hits and didn’t walk a batter all night to keep the Trailblazers’ offense at bay for most of the night. Along with her solid command, she also received plenty of support from her teammates behind her with some stellar defensive plays in the field.

Spotswood starter Taelor Ware was just as sharp in the circle. The sophomore surrendered just seven hits and struck out a game-high 10 batters thanks to a devastating rise ball.

William Monroe (4-2) had a scoring chance in the first when Avery Shifflett reached on a bunt single to lead off the game then moved to third on an error and a wild pitch with one out.

But Ware worked out of the jam, forcing a pop out to the catcher and a strikeout to end the inning.

Spotswood (6-1) got a rally going in the third when Riley Joyner lined a single to right with one out, but William Monroe second baseman Savannah Meade turned a key double play just three pitches later to end the inning.

The Trailblazers, who entered the game undefeated, tried to flex some two-out muscle in the top of the fourth when Ciera Rodriguez singled to center and moved into scoring position on a wild pitch. The rally was cut short when Greene Dragons third baseman Grace Walton snagged Kailee Good’s liner to third to get out of the inning.

After being held at bay for the first five innings, William Monroe’s bats finally came to life. Rachel Hill led off with a single and moved to second base on a deep fly ball to the fence in left-center to get into scoring position.

Two pitches later, Spotswood’s catcher tried to pick Hill off at second base, but the ball caromed off the second baseman’s glove and into right field.

Hill was quick on her feet and easily made third and then had a perfect headfirst slide at the back of the plate to score for a 1-0 Monroe lead.

“As soon as I saw the ball get by the second baseman, I knew I had to go home,” Hill said. “I knew I wasn’t going to make it sliding feet first, so I went [head first] because I had to go around the tag and get behind the catcher.”

The Dragons’ bats weren’t done there.

Two batters later, Kara Baker-Jones hammered a fastball to the gap in left center to score Kendyll Eddins for a 2-0 lead.

“It felt really good to get that hit, and a triple at that,” Baker-Jones said. “To score the second run and to win 2-0, I thought that was a big help for our team.”

Spotswood tried to answer in the seventh when Rodriguez reached on a hit by pitch to lead off the inning. But Woolford settled down and retired the next three batters in order to secure the victory and complete the shutout.

