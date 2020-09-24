William Monroe runner Ellie Andreson commits to Milligan

Another bonus of the Milligan program for Andreson is its commitment to academics.

“The program keeps a close eye on GPA’s of all athletes and offers extra tutoring to those who fall behind,” Andreson said. “Since athletes have different schedules, the practices are flexible. Coach gives you the workout for the day and you are expected to find a teammate and do it on your own time. The program is completely focused on the athletes and relies on one’s own drive for success. Both coaches have faith in me because I am easy to train and apply what I’m taught into my running philosophy.”

Andreson will represent Milligan in cross country, as well as indoor and outdoor track.

“My events on the track will vary year by year,” she said. “Coach Layne and I talked about how I’m more skilled in long distance and we agreed that he will train me for the marathon. That should take one to two years and during those years, Ill be running the six-mile.”

In the classroom, Andreson has high aspirations too.

She plans to study exercise science and eventually obtain a master's degree in occupational therapy. In addition, she hopes to minor in behavioral sciences and human development.