William Monroe runner Ellie Andreson commits to Milligan

STANARDSVILLE – “Clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose.”
The quote from “Friday Night Lights” is more than just a line in a TV show for Ellie Andreson, but a philosophy she embodies as a track athlete and in her pursuit of a career as an occupational therapist.
The William Monroe senior will continue pursuing that goal at Milligan University. Andreson recently committed to run for the Elizabethton, Tennessee school.
“I chose Milligan University because of their accomplished occupational therapy program and their very successful cross country and track programs,”” Andreson said. “I was looking for a small Christian liberal arts school, not in Virginia, but less than five hours away.”
Andreson, who finished eighth at the Northwestern District cross country meet last fall, visited Milligan back in February and formed an instant bond with the team, as well as Coach Chris Layne and assistant Natalia Rivas-Foster. In addition, the campus’ rural surroundings reminded her of home.
“The program is built with great consideration for the athletes,” Andreson said. “Coach Layne and Coach Rivas-Foster do their best to push the team to be their best without overworking them. They strongly believe in full recovery, injury prevention, positive mental attitudes, long-term goals and team bonding. When these factors are considered, then great success will follow.”
Another bonus of the Milligan program for Andreson is its commitment to academics.
“The program keeps a close eye on GPA’s of all athletes and offers extra tutoring to those who fall behind,” Andreson said. “Since athletes have different schedules, the practices are flexible. Coach gives you the workout for the day and you are expected to find a teammate and do it on your own time. The program is completely focused on the athletes and relies on one’s own drive for success. Both coaches have faith in me because I am easy to train and apply what I’m taught into my running philosophy.”
Andreson will represent Milligan in cross country, as well as indoor and outdoor track.
“My events on the track will vary year by year,” she said. “Coach Layne and I talked about how I’m more skilled in long distance and we agreed that he will train me for the marathon. That should take one to two years and during those years, Ill be running the six-mile.”
In the classroom, Andreson has high aspirations too.
She plans to study exercise science and eventually obtain a master's degree in occupational therapy. In addition, she hopes to minor in behavioral sciences and human development.
"After college, I would like to be an occupational therapist for children with developmental disabilities,” Andreson said.
Unlike some rising seniors, the William Monroe senior said that the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t have much of an effect on her in terms of picking a school.
“The recruiting process has been easy for me since I decided before the pandemic hit,” Andreson said. “All I had to do is wait for the offer and accept."
After missing out on her spring outdoor track season, Andreson is excited for an opportunity to represent William Monroe during her senior year.
“I still do my own workouts weekly and do my best to communicate with Coach Kendall Tata,” Andreson said. “I haven’t run with any teammates because chances of transmission are too high. The only things I’ve struggled with are social isolation and lack of motivation.”
The senior distance runner is excited to see what the future has in store.
“My goals are to keep my mental and physical health in check,” she said. “Ask for help when I need it. Make academics a priority. Do my best during every practice and meet and always listen to coaching and ask how I can improve.”
