William Monroe rumbles past Warren County

The Dragons carried that two-touchdown lead into halftime before Warren County tried to make a run in the third quarter. The Wildcats, sparked by the hard running of Post, had two 10-plus-play drives, but neither resulted in points.

A sack on fourth down forced a turnover on downs on the first drive of the second half. On the Wildcats' next possession, they were driving again before Gavin Hussar picked off Nicolas Foltz’s pass on the final play of the third quarter to force another turnover for the Greene Dragons.

William Monroe made the most of the extra possession as Johnson rumbled 67 yards to pay dirt for his second score of the game with 11:47 left in the contest.

“The two touchdowns were great,” Johnson said. “Me and Michael McCauley just love each other so much and we love playing the game. I was like, 'You go down there, and you score, and I’ll get down there and I’ll score.' We wanted to have three apiece, but penalties got in the way.”

The Dragons' defense capped the game with another big play when Daelan Powell-Jackson intercepted Post’s pass at the 10-yard line with less than two minutes to play to seal the win.

Quarterback Blaise VanDyke was 7 of 11 passing for 101 yards, while Troy Jones added four catches for 35 yards in the win.