William Monroe girls soccer team falls to Meridian in regional semifinals

STANARDSVILLE — The Meridian girls soccer team has proven to be the kryptonite for William Monroe this season, earning victories in all three matchups.

The latest win came Tuesday afternoon, when the No. 3 seeded Mustangs rolled to a 8-1 victory over the No. 2 seeded Greene Dragons in the VHSL Region 3B semifinals.

Meridian (10-4-4) seized control of the match early on with a pair of goals in the opening 15 minutes.

Grace Calabrese scored off a well-executed penalty corner to open the scoring the for the Mustangs. Jane Fiegel set up the play with a beautiful volley at the top of the penalty area. Jacey Evans settled the ball and laid it off to Calabrese for the goal and a 1-0 Meridian lead in the fourth minute.

The Mustangs struck again around 10 minutes later with another impressive offensive display in the final third. Morgan Knight curled a pass from the right wing that found Evans, who made a strong back post run and drilled a shot into the back of the net for a 2-0 Meridian lead with 24:25 left in the first half.

William Monroe’s best scoring chance came in the 33rd minute when Sydney Devory drew a free kick approximately 30 yards from goal. Isabelle Strickland took the free kick, but Meridian goalkeeper Emma Najarian came off her line to make the save and preserve the two-goal lead.

The Mustangs found the back of the net two more times before halftime to extend the lead to 4-0 at the break. Madeline Miller dribbled through three William Monroe defenders and scored inside the right post to make it 3-0, then Rosa Sims added another goal with two minutes left in the first half to give the Mustangs a 4-0 advantage.

Meridian added four more goals in the final 40 minutes, with Mia Rodriguez, Megan Tremblay, Emily Borum and Fiegel each finding the back of the net to seal the win.

Paige Hoffman gave William Monroe fans something to cheer about with 17:55 left when she dribbled through two Meridian defenders and scored to break up the shutout. Devory earned the assist.

William Monroe coach Jeremy Lamm declined to comment after the game.

Meridian, which has now won four straight matches, advances to Friday’s regional championship match.

William Monroe finishes the season with a 13-5 record. With only four seniors departing the program, the Dragons expect to have a strong nucleus back for next season.

