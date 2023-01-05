Weaver honored as William Monroe girls basketball team downs Madison County

STANARDSVILLE –—It’s been quite a busy week for Ella Weaver and her William Monroe teammates.

On Tuesday, the senior guard became just the fifth player in program history to score 1,000 points in her career during a road win at Turner Ashby.

Weaver was recognized for her accomplishment prior to Thursday’s home game against rival Madison County. She celebrated the milestone in style as she helped Greene Dragons hold off a late charge from the Mountaineers to post a 55-47 win.

Despite an off-shooting night, the University of Buffalo signee tallied 19 points — including 12 in the second half — 10 rebounds and five assists.

“It’s really special,” Weaver said. “Being only the fifth player in program history, so it’s really special. I’m really thankful for everyone that’s helped me to get here.”

William Monroe (8-1) rode the momentum of the pregame ceremony, scoring on each of its first four possession to build an early 9-2 lead.

McKinley Carpenter was the catalyst for the Greene Dragons early on, tallying nine points and three steals in the opening stanza to give her team a 21-9 lead after one quarter.

Coach Carrie Woods’ Dragons displayed some great ball movement in the second quarter, making the extra pass to find open teammates for easy buckets.

Weaver had three assists in the quarter and Karlee Martin made two uncontested layups inside to give William Monroe a 27-12 lead with 4:50 left in the first half.

Jadira Smith answered for Madison County, scoring three of her eight first-half points to close the gap to 28-15 at intermission.

The Mountaineers’ comeback continued into the third quarter. Michelle Thompson scored four points and Smith added another bucket to trim lead to 30-21 with four minutes left in the stanza.

William Monroe countered behind Weaver, who closed the quarter with four points to extend the lead to 37-23 after three quarters.

Coach Vanessa Tinsley’s Mountaineers would not go away in the fourth.

Whitlee Swink, who missed the first game against William Monroe with an injury, scored eight points, including a couple of 3-pointers, and Annie Herrman added another one from the left wing to close the gap to 45-38 with 1:25 left to play.

That would be as close as Madison would get.

Weaver went 4-for-4 from the free-throw line in the final minutes and Carpenter sank both her opportunities to seal the win for William Monroe.

Kayla Britton continued to be a big-time contributor for the Greene Dragons in the post. The senior scored 14 points, including eight during a key fourth-quarter run to keep her team out in front. She also finished with nine rebounds.

“I just tried to lock in and make those corner shots and really battling in the post,” Britton said. “I was getting really good passes from my teammates really helped us out.”

Carpenter finished with 11 points, five assists and five steals in the win for William Monroe.

Smith paced Madison County with 16 points. Michelle Thompson added 12 points and Swink finished with 11 more in the loss.

For Weaver, Thursday’s triumph was the type of win that could help the Greene Dragons later in the season.

“We knew that they were missing a couple of girls the first time, so we knew it wasn’t going to be the same game,” Weaver said. “So we just had to keep up our intensity throughout the whole game.”