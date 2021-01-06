William Monroe boys basketball team gets back on track with home win

STANARDSVILLE — After an impressive season-opening win against Culpeper, the William Monroe boys basketball team had stumbled upon some tough times recently with back-to-back losses to Northwestern District rival Skyine.
Coach Brett Maynard’s team returned to their winning ways Wednesday night with an impressive 51-37 victory over Central (Woodstock).
It was the Greene Dragons’ first district win of the season.
“I was proud of our guys,” Maynard said. “We’re battling to get better on not many practices, so we’re kind of adjusting on the fly and starting to get in sync. We finally knocked down some shots, which had been an unexpected issue, I think from the lack of practice time and preseason time. I’ve got a lot of confidence in them shooting and it was nice to see it going in tonight.”
William Monroe (2-2, 1-2 district) set the tone early with some intense defense that led to easy points in transition.
Logan Barbour scored eight of his game-high 22 points in the first quarter, while Franklin Lindsay added five more as the Greene Dragons built a 15-10 lead after eight minutes of action.
After two losses to Skyline by a combined nine points, Barbour said it was important to get off to a good start against Central.
“We’ve been struggling to get out in transition and kick the ball, and I think we did a really great job of that tonight,” he said. “In practice, Coach talked to us about getting our intensity up so we’ve just been working all week, just playing physical.”
That commitment was on display in the second quarter as the Greene Dragons limited Central (2-2, 2-2) to just one field goal to take a commanding 25-12 advantage at intermission.
“I was proud of our defense, especially in that second quarter when we held them to two points in the second quarter,” Maynard said. “Troy Jones was just working the point guard up the court the whole time and that consistent pressure and smart physicality really changed the game.”
The second half was more of the same as William Monroe stretched the lead to 20 points on a tip-in from Joshua Johnson with six minutes left in regulation.
The Falcons tried to make a game of it late, trimming the lead to 48-37 with 2:27 on a layup from Caleb Daugherty.
That would be as close as Coach Jeff Whittle’s team would get as William Monroe sank three of four free throws in the final minute to secure the win.
Barbour led all scorers with 22 points and Lindsay finished with 10 more in the victory. Jones tallied seven points off the bench and Tucker Shifflett finished with five points.
Maynard saw growth from his team in the win.
“We just played Skyline and they beat the crap out of us for two games,” Maynard said. “We’ve finally adjusted that to that level of play I thought tonight our guys kind of stepped up. Central played hard and physical as well, so that was good to see two teams competing like that.”
Ryan Ball paced Central with 12 points and Parker Sheetz added nine points off the bench.
Barbour believes Wednesday’s win could be a building block for the rest of the season.
“It feels great,” he said. “That was a huge confidence boost for us and I think we’re going to do great the rest of the way.”