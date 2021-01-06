William Monroe boys basketball team gets back on track with home win

“We’ve been struggling to get out in transition and kick the ball, and I think we did a really great job of that tonight,” he said. “In practice, Coach talked to us about getting our intensity up so we’ve just been working all week, just playing physical.”

That commitment was on display in the second quarter as the Greene Dragons limited Central (2-2, 2-2) to just one field goal to take a commanding 25-12 advantage at intermission.

“I was proud of our defense, especially in that second quarter when we held them to two points in the second quarter,” Maynard said. “Troy Jones was just working the point guard up the court the whole time and that consistent pressure and smart physicality really changed the game.”

The second half was more of the same as William Monroe stretched the lead to 20 points on a tip-in from Joshua Johnson with six minutes left in regulation.

The Falcons tried to make a game of it late, trimming the lead to 48-37 with 2:27 on a layup from Caleb Daugherty.

That would be as close as Coach Jeff Whittle’s team would get as William Monroe sank three of four free throws in the final minute to secure the win.