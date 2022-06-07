William Monroe baseball team struggles in state quarterfinal loss to Lafayette

STANARDSVILLE — In 2016, the William Monroe baseball team lost to Rustburg 3-2 in the VHSL Class 3 state championship game in Salem.

Six years later, Dragons Coach Mike Maynard hoped to lead his program back to the state final after this year’s team won Northwestern District and Region 3B championships.

But the Greene Dragons’ magical season came to a disappointing conclusion Tuesday night with a 10-1 loss to Lafayette in the VHSL Class 3 state quarterfinals.

“We picked the wrong time to have our worst game of the year,” Maynard said. “Lance didn’t have his best stuff, but we didn’t make some plays that we usually make. Right from the start of the game, the first ball that was hit.”

Luke Hanson, a University of Virginia commit, was nothing short of sensational on the bump for the Rams on Tuesday night. The senior surrendered just two hits and struck out five in six scoreless innings of work. Offensively, he helped his own cause with a run batted in and a run scored in the win.

Lafayette (19-7) set the tone early on, taking advantage of a couple of wild pitches and errors to build a 4-0 lead before the Greene Dragons stepped foot in the batter’s box.

With the bases loaded and not outs, Price Whitaker scored on an RBI groundout from Austen Townsend to give the Rams a 1-0 lead. Kevin Cole then scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-0. Later in the inning, the Rams scored two more runs off of William Monroe errors to stretch the lead to 4-0.

Coach Matt Mills’ team tacked on another run in the second inning thanks to some more clutch hitting. Tristan Hiestand led off with a single and came around to score on Cole’s one-out base hit to make it 5-0.

After a couple of disappointing innings, William Monroe starter Lance Williams settled down and pitched out of a jam in the third. The junior picked off a runner at first base and followed that up with his fourth strikeout of the game to strand a runner in scoring position and keep his team in the ball game.

Offensively, Talan Shifflett led off the third with a base hit to give William Monroe its first baserunner of the game. Maynard’s team had two on with two out, but Hanson got the next batter to pop out to pitch out of the jam.

The Rams broke things open even further in the fourth with a two-run inning. Hiestand scored on a failed pickoff attempt at first base. On the play, Cole also came around to score from first thanks to an additional throwing error to make it 7-0.

In the sixth, Hanson helped his own cause with a sacrifice fly to score Blake Townsend for an 8-0 Lafayette advantage.

The next inning, Blake Townsend put an exclamation point on the victory with a two-run blast with two outs in the seventh inning to stretch the lead to 10-0.

Despite the deficit, William Monroe continued to battle and the hard work paid off with a run in its final at bat. Nick Morris delivered a pinch-hit, two-out single off the bench to score Parker Hildebrand and break up the shutout.

“They are a good team, with a really good high school pitcher,” Maynard said. “You just don’t want to go out like that. You want to fight a little more than that. We had a good year. It was just a bad game.”

Hiestand had three hits and scored two runs to lead Lafayette. Blake Townsend also chipped in a pair of hits and drove in two. Cole finished with two hits, a pair of runs scored and an RBI.

Williams allowed one earned run on five hits and struck out five in four innings of work to take the loss. Jayden Kirby gave up one run on two hits and struck out two in two innings of relief.

Lafayette advances to Friday’s state semifinal game against Abingdon. Game time is 1 p.m. at Spotsylvania High School.

A somber Maynard praised the recent graduating seniors of Kaleb Doshier, Gauge Jenkins, William Morris, Jayden Kirby, Joshua Adderley, Jared Shifflett and Joshua Carpenter for helping pave the way for this run.

“This is always hard, because they give you everything they’ve got,” Maynard said. “William Monroe baseball is a lot of fun. We have a good time and those guys worked their tails off. Even the seniors that didn’t play a lot, they gave me all they had every single day. I’ll miss the seniors, all seven of them. They are great kids that followed some leaders that led the program before and they led us this year. We’ve just got to keep trying to get better.”

Maynard hopes this year’s run will inspire the next group of Greene Dragons.

“We’ve had some tough years, but getting back this year was a lot of fun,” Maynard said. “We worked hard to get the game on our field and it all just kind of smacked us in the face. We did what we could and we’ll learn from it and try to get better. It was a lot of fun to play good baseball and get as far as we did.”

