William Fleming surges past Albemarle

The Albemarle boys basketball team defeated William Fleming by 10 points in an early regular season showdown back in December in Charlottesville.

Coach Mickey Hardy’s team earned a bit of redemption in the rematch Monday night as the Colonels used a late second-half push to secure a 57-51 victory over the Patriots in the Region 5D subregional final.

Jaron Walker scored 16 of his game-high 27 points in the second half as William Fleming secured the top seed in the Region 5D tournament.

It was a sluggish start for Albemarle (19-4) early as William Fleming scored on four of its first six possessions to take a 13-4 lead with 3:37 left in first quarter. Walker led the early charge with seven points.

Albemarle countered by getting in the lane and creating offensive opportunities off of dribble drives. La’mari Parler found TaeVeon Wilson inside for two easy buckets, including a baseline dunk to trim the lead to 15-12 with 19 seconds to go in the quarter.

William Fleming (22-3) regained the momentum on the final possession of the quarter when Miyon Wilson scored off an offensive rebound just before the buzzer to extend the advantage to 17-12 after one.

After a cold first quarter, Albemarle started to heat up from the field in the second. Carter Wesson opened the quarter with back-to-back treys and Wilson chipped in a 15-footer to give the Patriots a 22-18 lead with 3:23 left in the first half.

Walker answered for William Fleming with a reverse layup and then had a steal and dropped off a pass to Elijah Mitchell for an open 3-pointer to close the gap to 24-23 at intermission.

Despite the narrow halftime deficit, Hardy felt good about his team’s chances in the final two quarters.

“We learned [last time] that you have to play four quarters against these guys, because they’re going to keep coming at you,” Hardy said. “Their coach does a real good job with his kids.”

Wesson continued to fill it up in the third for Albemarle. The junior scored five points, including a triple from the top of the key, to give the Patriots a 31-27 advantage with 4:37 left in quarter.

The Colonels didn’t panic and continued to make plays. Walker converted a big reverse layup over Wilson. Later, he drained a corner 3-pointer during a 10-3 run that gave William Fleming a 37-34 lead after three.

Walker opened the fourth quarter with four quick points and Elijah Mitchell added a pair of free throws as William Fleming stretched the lead to 43-34.

Albemarle cut the lead to 43-38 a minute later, but several unforced turnovers gave William Fleming extra possessions that allowed the Colonels to expand their advantage.

William Fleming went on an 11-5 run that was capped by a three-point play from Isaac Higgs to build a commanding 54-43 lead with 1:23 left in the game.

Albemarle continued to battle. Benny Koutone came off the bench to score four straight points from the charity stripe to pull the Patriots within 56-51 with 28.7 seconds left.

That would be as close as Albemarle would get, as William Fleming chewed up the final seconds of the game to extend its winning streak to nine straight games.

“I thought we played well,” Hardy said. “This is a big win and we thank God for the win. Our kids played well. Down the stretch, we got a little winded, missed some box outs and were careless with the basketball, but to hold on and get in a win, at the end of the day, that’s all that counts.”

Mitchell finished with nine points and Miles Wilson added seven points for the Colonels.

Maynard said his team’s execution after halftime was not ideal.

“I thought we beat ourselves with sloppy passes and ball-handling in the second half,” Maynard said. “We gave them a lot of extra opportunities, so we didn’t get a chance to score and they’re going to take advantage of that. That’s a good basketball team. You get to this time of the year, playing good teams, you can’t come out here and play like we did tonight. It’s just disappointing to see us play as bad as we did in the second half. They played good defense and they’ve got good athletes. We just kind of fell too far behind as sloppy as we were playing.”

Wesson led Albemarle with 13 points. Wilson chipped in 10 points, while Parler finished with nine points.

Both teams move on to the VHSL Class 5D quarterfinals on Wednesday. William Fleming will host Riverside in its matchup, while Albemarle will host Stafford at 6 p.m.

Maynard’s message to his team was simple.

“We’re still alive,” he said. “We’re still playing. We’ve got to regroup in practice tomorrow and we’ve got to come out and be ready to play Wednesday against a good Stafford team. Just have to take it one game at a time, that’s all you can do.”

