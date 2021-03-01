William Campbell football team rolls past Nelson County

After more than a year of waiting, Darrin McKenzie finally made his head coaching debut for Nelson County on Monday night against William Campbell.
Behind a big night from James Boyd, the Generals spoiled McKenzie’s debut. The running back rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns as the Generals rolled to a 38-7 victory at Charlottesville High School.
Boyd got things started early for William Campbell (1-0), capping a long scoring drive with a two-yard touchdown run with 8:53 left in the first quarter to give the Generals a 6-0 lead.
Nelson County’s defense was stout for most of the first half and came up with several big plays. Jaren Purvis tipped a Russell Thompson pass and intercepted it to stop one of the Generals’ drives. The Nelson defense also had a big stop on fourth down to prevent another score in the first quarter to keep the game close.
But William Campbell broke through and added to its lead in the second quarter thanks to a big play on special teams. Pinned back inside its own 5, Nelson was forced to punt out of its own end zone. Perry Elam scooped up the line drive punt, broke several tackles and rumbled 32 yards for a touchdown. Boyd scored on the two-point conversion attempt to give the Generals a 14-0 lead with 7:14 left in the half.
The play opened the floodgates. Manuel Solorio made a nice diving interception to get the ball back for William Campbell on the ensuing play from scrimmage. That led to another Boyd touchdown, this time from a yard out to extend the Generals’ lead to 22-0 at halftime.
It was more of the same in the second half.
Thompson tip-toed down the sidelines for a 15-yard touchdown run to give William Campbell a 30-0 lead with 1:47 left in the third quarter. In the fourth, Boyd found daylight off right tackle for a 32-yard touchdown run and a 36-0 lead.
A bad Nelson County snap out of the end zone led to a safety and a 38-0 lead with less than eight minutes to play.
The Governors’ offense ended the game on a high note when George Brown Jr. found Jamel Rose on a 3-yard touchdown strike in the final two minutes to break up the shutout.
Thompson rushed for 48 yard on nine carries and a touchdown. He also completed 2 of 4 passes for 57 yards. Both completions were to Elam.
Brown finished 7-of-19 for 55 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. The senior also rushed 10 times for 36 yards in the loss.