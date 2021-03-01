William Campbell football team rolls past Nelson County

After more than a year of waiting, Darrin McKenzie finally made his head coaching debut for Nelson County on Monday night against William Campbell.

Behind a big night from James Boyd, the Generals spoiled McKenzie’s debut. The running back rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns as the Generals rolled to a 38-7 victory at Charlottesville High School.

Boyd got things started early for William Campbell (1-0), capping a long scoring drive with a two-yard touchdown run with 8:53 left in the first quarter to give the Generals a 6-0 lead.

Nelson County’s defense was stout for most of the first half and came up with several big plays. Jaren Purvis tipped a Russell Thompson pass and intercepted it to stop one of the Generals’ drives. The Nelson defense also had a big stop on fourth down to prevent another score in the first quarter to keep the game close.

But William Campbell broke through and added to its lead in the second quarter thanks to a big play on special teams. Pinned back inside its own 5, Nelson was forced to punt out of its own end zone. Perry Elam scooped up the line drive punt, broke several tackles and rumbled 32 yards for a touchdown. Boyd scored on the two-point conversion attempt to give the Generals a 14-0 lead with 7:14 left in the half.