College football players want to play.

Across the nation, players have voiced their desire to play this fall using the hashtag “#WeWantToPlay.” Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has led the charge, posting why he believes college football should take place this fall.

Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall has heard the argument and agrees that players should have a voice. He also knows comments from coaches, administrators or players come from narrow viewpoints.

The views of student-athletes, coaches, school administrators and health experts all must be considered in the decision-making process.

“I’m glad we have those voices,” Mendenhall said Monday of student-athletes speaking out. “I’m glad we have that input, but that alone doesn’t choose, as that’s only one portion of the collective, and this is a collective issue.”

It’s an issue that spans outside the UVa sports bubble.

To this point, UVa’s athletic department deserves praise for keeping COVID-19 case numbers low. In its latest round of testing, which was announced Monday, the athletic department announced no new positives.

Since teams arrived to Grounds on July 5, 238 student-athletes have been tested for COVID-19. Four student-athletes produced positive tests and none of them required hospitalization, according to the latest results announced Monday.

The athletic department has reported zero positive tests since its July 24 report.

“We have done a very good job of controlling that component,” Mendenhall said of the bubble, “however that does not reflect the community spread. It doesn’t reflect the nationwide numbers and it doesn’t reflect the worldwide pandemic. And football is secondary to all of those things in my opinion. And so this, to me, isn’t a football issue. This is a worldwide issue and a national issue, and a state issue and a community issue.”

Virginia’s test results within its bubble are impressive. Seven athletic programs are on Grounds, and the group reported zero positive COVID-19 test results in each of its two most recent rounds of announced results.

Those numbers mimic what we’ve seen within the WNBA, NBA and NHL bubbles. Low results offer encouragement as the Cavaliers opened camp Monday and players across the country posted online about wanting to play this fall.

Unfortunately for UVa sports fans, the Cavaliers can’t replicate the current bubble situation when players need to attend in-person classes this fall. Students returning to Grounds increase the risk of exposure for the student-athletes.

Interacting with students who aren’t tested regularly for the virus can lead to asymptomatic spread of the virus within the campus community. This could potentially lead to student-athletes contracting the virus outside the realm of athletic activity.

Positive tests require athletes to quarantine, and players in close contact to student-athletes who test positive must self-isolate for 14 days under the current guidelines. Any positive tests threaten to derail the 2020 season and schedule.

Additionally, unknowns still exist about the virus. Without more research regarding long-term health effects, it’s unclear how the virus can potentially harm student-athletes in future weeks, months and potentially years.

“Once students arrive and our players are asked to go outside the bubble to class, outside the bubble for residence, it becomes an entirely different management issue which the world and the nation hasn’t solved,” Mendenhall said. “So, everyone has said health and safety is first and foremost. I’m exactly there and so I think we’ve done a great job with our program in this virtual bubble for the time being. That does not mean it’s sustainable of lasting or anyone else has a handle on it to this point.”

As players like Lawrence and even prominent politicians, like U.S. President Donald Trump, tweet about wanting to see fall college football, Mendenhall doesn’t like what he’s seen from the virus in recent weeks.

“The numbers nationally and the numbers worldwide just don’t seem to reflect progress,” Mendenhall said. “And so regardless of how well we do within football, I have to acknowledge that as well.”

UVa’s head coach says he feels confident in how the program has handled testing and health protocols. He’s pleased with the university’s efforts to keep athletes safe, but he’s also unsure about the likelihood of a fall season.

James Madison and Old Dominion postponed fall sports seasons Monday. The Mountain West Conference and MAC are two FBS leagues that have postponed fall football.

Mendenhall said Monday morning he’s unsure of where the ACC currently stands, but he won’t be shocked by any change. Like March, prior to the cancellation of spring sports, the situation feels unsteady.

“I know the word everyone uses is fluid,” Mendenhall said. “I don’t know a better word for that. Turbulent. Turbulent might be a better word than fluid. It changes so quickly and so rapidly and I wouldn’t be surprised to have decisions made today, tomorrow, next week in relation to where we stand.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.