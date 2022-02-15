Wiliam Monroe boys basketball team wins district title, earns No. 1 seed in regional tournament

After clinching the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Region 3B tournament with its win over Brentsville last week, the William Monroe boys basketball team had one final goal it wanted to achieve in the regular season — winning the Northwestern District Class 3 championship.

The Greene Dragons needed a win over Meridian on Monday night in Falls Church to bring home the district title and end the regular season on a high note.

Mission accomplished.

Troy Jones scored 24 points and grabbed four rebounds, and William Monroe clinched the Northwestern District championship with a 63-58 road win over the Mustangs.

With the win, William Monroe improved to 16-3 overall and 8-2 in district play and closed the regular season on a four-game winning streak.

“It is a nice accomplishment," William Monroe coach Brett Maynard said. "I’m really proud of our guys for coming together as a team, emphasizing tough defense, and sharing the ball on offense to each other every day in practice and in games."

The Dragons shared the ball well Monday night. In addition to Jones' 24 points, Tucker Shifflett and Carpenter also scored in double figures. Shifflett finished with 16 points and seven assists, while Ja’Quis Carpenter racked up 15 points and seven rebounds for William Monroe. Brady Lam also had a productive night on the glass for the Dragons, pulling down six rebounds to go along with his five points. Monroe also got strong defensive efforts from Aiden McGann and Daelan Powell-Jackson.

Jones wasted little time getting going Monday night, opening the game with a pair of 3-pointers as the Dragons raced out to a 14-8 lead after the first quarter. Carpenter got into the act in the second quarter, scoring nine of his 15 points in the frame to keep the Dragons in front heading into halftime.

Meridian made things interesting in the third quarter, scoring 23 points in the stanza to cut the Dragons' lead down to four heading to the fourth quarter. The Mustangs briefly took the lead in fourth before the Dragons got back in front and stayed there thanks to clutch free throw shooting from Jones, Shifflett, and McGann.

With a district title in hand, the Dragons now turn their attention to the postseason.

William Monroe will open the Region 3B tournament on Friday at home against James Monroe at 6 p.m. Though pleased with Monday's district-clinching win, Maynard said the Dragons still have more they want to accomplish.

"This was a good win but we are not content yet," Maynard said. "We are looking forward to the challenge of the regional playoffs and know that we are going to need to keep playing at a high level going forward.”