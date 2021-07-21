Widespread vaccinations enable Virginia to focus on football ahead of season

“We see it, we go through it, we approve it, we ask questions,” Williams said. “It’s kind of time-intensive, labor-intensive, but important for sure to start.”

Williams estimated that “less than 50” of the school’s 750 student-athletes had signed NIL deals through the app as of Wednesday, with the potential for more in coming weeks and months.

Questions about an expanding College Football Playoff also hang around the sport. The College Football Playoff working group and management committee have seriously considered expanding the field to 12 teams instead of its current four.

That potential change may take a few years to go into effect, though, making it little more than a fun discussion topic for upperclassmen.

“I think it could be good,” Blount said. “It could take away from monopolizing the College Football Playoff for certain teams.”

As for Mendenhall and the ACC, they’re still taking in the facts and formulating opinions on the 12-team format. Mendenhall seemed in favor of more access, but questioned the feasibility of playing 15 or more games in a season.