Why is Virginia 1-4? A look at the Cavaliers' areas for improvement

Interrupted development

Arguably the team’s biggest question entering the fall was its offense.

The offensive line had experience, but Armstrong became a first-time starter at quarterback and receivers Hasise Dubois and Joe Reed graduated. Newcomers like freshman wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. and graduate transfer tight end Tony Poljan, look good, but the adjustment period still exists. Chemistry builds over time, and UVa’s offense lacks consistent chemistry and production.

Absences have hurt the team’s development of chemistry.

Armstrong missed the second half of the N.C. State game and the entire Wake Forest game with a concussion. Davis Jr. missed the Miami game for an undisclosed reason, and he’s expected to miss the North Carolina game as well.

Ronnie Walker Jr, the transfer running back from Indiana, hasn’t taken the field due to eligibility issues followed by an illness that occurred almost immediately after his NCAA waiver for immediate eligibility was approved.

The changes along the offense don’t help the team’s development, and losing Armstrong for a game and a half changed the Cavaliers’ mindset as an offense. Mendenhall believes the confidence returned against Miami with Armstrong healthy.