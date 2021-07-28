Where will Virginia men’s basketball standouts land in the 2021 NBA Draft?

Most experts expect Murphy to be a first-round selection. The exact destination within that round remains a bit of a guesswork. The UVa standout didn’t often create his own shot in college, which could be the main reason he’s not being widely discussed as a top-10 caliber pick.

Regardless, he can shoot and defend. That’s critical at the NBA level.

“Murphy doesn’t exactly ooze upside given his limited shot creation, but he’s a tall wing who can shoot and slide his feet,” The Athletic’s John Hollinger recently wrote.

Hollinger projects Murphy III as the No. 17 pick in the draft, which will eventually belong to the New Orleans Pelicans. They traded for the pick, although it’s not official until Aug. 6, according to Hollinger. His perimeter shooting would be a welcomed sight in New Orleans.

“The Pelicans roster is all but devoid of players of this ilk, so he has a pretty clear pathway to rotation viability in New Orleans,” Hollinger wrote.

New Orleans is a popular mock draft destination for Murphy. CBS Sports’ Colin Ward-Henninger also projects Murphy to the Pelicans.