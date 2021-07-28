Where will Virginia men’s basketball standouts land in the 2021 NBA Draft?

Trey Murphy III’s rapid ascent through the basketball world is expected to continue Thursday night.
Whether it’s his physical progress, a growth spurt in college that helped him interest Virginia after two years at Rice, or the improvement of his on-court game, Murphy keeps developing at a rapid rate. He’s a name to watch during the first round of Thursday’s NBA Draft.
“Trey Murphy is maybe the biggest riser,” ESPN’s NBA Draft analyst Mike Schmitz said on a recent TV broadcast. “This is a guy that most people had undrafted coming into the season.”
Murphy, a 6-foot-9 wing, wasn’t sure if he’d play for UVa at all this past season after transferring from Rice. His initial plan was to sit out the 2020-21 season to build muscle and learn Virginia’s system. He instead received a waiver and both Murphy and the coaching staff decided it’d be best for all involved if the scoring threat played for the Wahoos immediately.
He delivered with a solid season. Murphy scored 11.3 points per game and chipped in 3.4 rebounds per contest. He shot 50.3% from the field, 43.3% from 3-point range and 92.7% from the free-throw line.
Given his shooting touch and size, which both figure to translate to the NBA level, Murphy has been flying up draft boards.
Schmitz even went as far as saying Murphy could land in the top 15 of the draft.
Most experts expect Murphy to be a first-round selection. The exact destination within that round remains a bit of a guesswork. The UVa standout didn’t often create his own shot in college, which could be the main reason he’s not being widely discussed as a top-10 caliber pick.
Regardless, he can shoot and defend. That’s critical at the NBA level.
“Murphy doesn’t exactly ooze upside given his limited shot creation, but he’s a tall wing who can shoot and slide his feet,” The Athletic’s John Hollinger recently wrote.
Hollinger projects Murphy III as the No. 17 pick in the draft, which will eventually belong to the New Orleans Pelicans. They traded for the pick, although it’s not official until Aug. 6, according to Hollinger. His perimeter shooting would be a welcomed sight in New Orleans.
“The Pelicans roster is all but devoid of players of this ilk, so he has a pretty clear pathway to rotation viability in New Orleans,” Hollinger wrote.
New Orleans is a popular mock draft destination for Murphy. CBS Sports’ Colin Ward-Henninger also projects Murphy to the Pelicans.
“I think Trey Murphy is one of the more underrated prospects in the draft, largely because he has a ready-made role as a 3-and-D wing, and he improved his stock at the draft combine …. The Pelicans want to put as much shooting and defense as possible around Zion Williamson, and Murphy checks both boxes,” Ward-Henninger wrote.
Sports Illustrated’s Jeremy Woo also projects Murphy to the Pelicans at No. 17 in a recent mock draft. Other potential logical landing spots for Murphy III include the Golden State Warriors at No. 14, the Washington Wizards at No. 15 and the New York Knicks at No. 19.
“Murphy has been among the biggest winners of the pre-draft process and has worked his way into the teens with an appealing combination of positional size, athleticism, shooting and projectable defense,” Woo wrote.
UVa’s other two draft prospects, Sam Hauser and Jay Huff, aren’t expected to be picked in the first round. Hauser is commonly placed at the end of the second round of mock drafts, while Huff is expected to go undrafted, according to most mock drafts.
While Hauser possesses similar size and shooting ability to Murphy III, he’s not as athletic as his UVa counterpart. Elite offensive ability — Hauser shot 43.9% from 3-point range in his four-year collegiate career which started at Marquette — is what makes him a possible second-round selection. Hauser knows how to score from just about everywhere on the floor.
Woo projects Hauser as the final pick of the draft, joining the Indiana Pacers as the No. 60 overall selection. That would put him with head coach Rick Carlisle and point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Both Brogdon and Carlisle played at UVa.
A recent Bleacher Report mock draft pins Hauser as the No. 56 overall pick, being taken by the Charlotte Hornets.
If Huff does get selected, he offers a team a 7-footer with shot-blocking prowess and a consistent 3-point shot. His game fits the NBA, and he figures to have a G League opportunity to prove himself if he goes undrafted.
Hauser and Huff hope to hear their names called by the end of Thursday night. Murphy III, on the other hand, has a legitimate chance to become just the third UVa player since 2000 to be selected in the top-20 picks of the NBA Draft.