Add Virginia to the list of major-college athletic departments willing to make a strong monetary commitment to a first-time head football coach.

Since the offseason leading into the 2017 campaign — or the last six cycles of coaching changes — Power Five programs have hired rookie head coaches on 25 occasions.

Some from that category have worked out wonderfully to this point like Ryan Day at Ohio State, but others were doomed and already out of that job like ex-Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt and former Washington big whistle Jimmy Lake.

UVa will pay new coach Tony Elliott $4.1 million in his first season at the helm of the Hoos, according to the offer sheet obtained through an open records request. It’s the start of a six-year deal for the past longtime Clemson assistant and offensive coordinator, who Cavaliers athletic director Carla Williams last week said was always on her list of potential candidates in case she needed it.

Elliott’s $4.1 million in 2022 is the fourth highest first-year salary for a coach hired without any previous head-coaching experience since 2017. Only Oklahoma, Ohio State and Oregon — all teams that have reached the College Football Playoff before — have shelled out more to a first-time head coach.

“This is a pivotal moment for our football program,” Williams said about hiring Elliott, and certainly how the school is compensating Elliott proves her point.

UVa, Oklahoma and Oregon each made these rookie hires within the last few weeks.

Elliott’s former coordinator counterpart at Clemson, ex-Tigers DC Brent Venables, is scheduled to make $7 million in 2022 as coach at Oklahoma, according to The Oklahoman, making him the highest paid coach from this unique group. The Oregonian reported former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning will make $4.6 million this fall in his first season leading the Ducks.

Until Venables and Lanning were hired into their respective new jobs, Day’s $4.5 million earned in 2019 was the most during the six-cycle span for a first-time coach. Day had previously served as the Buckeyes’ co-offensive coordinator under ex-coach Urban Meyer.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic Coast Conference, recently hired Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry’s 2022 salary comes in just short of Elliott’s at $4 million.

Outside of the Commonwealth in the ACC, only BC, Miami and Duke have taken or are taking a chance on a first-year coach. Jeff Hafley made $3 million last year in his first season in charge of the Eagles, per the Boston Herald. Diaz, according to the Miami Herald, earned $3.1 million leading the Hurricanes in 2019. And Duke named former Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko its new coach earlier this month, but his contract terms haven’t been reported yet.

Elliott’s first-season pay outpaces those known first-year hires and payments in the conference by $1 million or more and is ahead of the $3.5 million outgoing Cavaliers coach Bronco Mendenhall made this season.

Other notable first-year salaries in the last six years for new coaches lacking top-job experience include ex-Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley’s $3.1 million in 2017 and South Carolina coach Shane Beamer’s $2.75 million this year. Beamer is the son of former Hokies coach Frank Beamer.

Of the 25 rookie hires, salaries haven’t been reported for Elko, Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman in 2022 and Baylor’s Dave Aranda last year. All three work at private schools, which aren’t required to disclose what they pay their employees.

