What’s wrong with the Virginia baseball team?

“I’ve talked about it a lot before that you’ve got to have multiple guys in your lineup that have multi-hit days, because it’s rare that everybody is gonna have a hit, so you need certain players to rise up not only to have multiple hits but also to drive in runs,” O’Connor said.

UVa doesn’t have a player on the roster batting .300 or better. The roster is hitting a combined .220 this spring. Kyle Teel’s .288 average in 52 at-bats leads the way. The freshman designated hitter also is tied for the team lead with three home runs.

Perhaps most jarring is the lack of success from players expected to make significant contributions. Senior outfielder Alex Tappen started the season as UVa’s cleanup hitter. He’s in and out of the lineup now, hitting just .113.

Sophomore outfielder Chris Newell, a preseason second team All-American according to multiple outlets, is batting just .173. He’s also been in and out of the lineup, mostly due to strikeout woes. Newell leads the team with 22 strikeouts in his 52 at-bats.

Even junior infielders Nic Kent and Zack Gelof are underperforming. They haven’t missed a game this spring and they’re among the team’s most productive batters, but they’re both hitting below .250.