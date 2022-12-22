What kind of impact can the four transfers Virginia added on signing day make?

Of the four transfers in Virginia’s 2023 recruiting class, two will embark on a jump to college football’s highest level when they arrive on Grounds next month.

Offensive lineman Daijon Parker, formerly of Division II Saginaw Valley State, is leaping all the way to the Power Five while ex-Monmouth quarterback Tony Muskett’s move isn’t as drastic, but still has him elevating from the FCS to the FBS.

How successful can the pair be in their respective transitions?

It’s a question Cavaliers coach Tony Elliott needed to contemplate in his evaluation before he and his staff recruited and offered scholarships to both Parker and Muskett.

Parker spent the last five years with Saginaw Valley State, including the last two as a starting tackle, and he has one year of eligibility to finish with the Hoos. Muskett played in 23 games and threw for 5,687 yards and 51 touchdowns over the past three seasons for Monmouth.

“When you look at them athletically, do they still have room before they hit their ceiling?” Elliott said Wednesday after he was asked what factors he seeks while scouting lower-level college players.

“You bring up Parker,” Elliott said. “You look at a guy like Parker and you think about where he’s coming from. Now, when he gets into our system, with the nutrition, the strength and conditioning, the level of resources that we have to help him grow from a football standpoint, is there still room in the ceiling or is he maxed out? So, we’re still looking for guys that have not necessarily peaked, because if they’re peaked, then it’s gonna be hard for them to compete, but if they still got a little room in their ceiling, that’s what I’m looking for.”

Elliott and UVa senses Parker can keep improving, and the 6-foot-6, 300-pounder will need to since he’s likely to be in the mix for a starting job considering the exits the Cavaliers have had recently up front.

The starting tackles from this past season — Jonathan Leech and Logan Taylor — won’t be on the roster in 2023. Leech as well as guard Derek Devine are moving onto life after football, Elliott said Wednesday, and both Taylor and versatile offensive lineman John Paul Flores recently entered the transfer portal.

Elliott said Muskett will be involved in a quarterback competition immediately as the Cavaliers try to find their next starting signal-caller.

Muskett and Jay Woolfolk, who according to Elliott is likely to balance his baseball schedule with spring football practice come March and April, are the frontrunners for the role to replace departed starter Brennan Armstrong.

“We were looking for a guy with experience,” Elliott said about Muskett, “a guy who was competitive and a guy who wanted to come in and compete and wasn’t going to be afraid of the competition he was going to have to go through if he wanted to be the guy.

“He’s from the state of Virginia and has a chip on his shoulder and as a program right now, we have a chip on our shoulder. We have a lot to prove to a lot of people even prior to how the season ended. But he’s very technically sound when we watch him. He’s had to throw the ball up in an area where it’s very windy and was very successful throwing the football, so those are the things that attracted us to him.”

In addition to Parker and Muskett, ex-Clemson running back Kobe Pace and former Northwestern wide receiver Malik Washington were officially welcomed by the Cavaliers on Wednesday, and like Parker and Muskett, they will enroll in January.

Washington fills a significant need that UVa has at receiver with Dontayvion Wicks, Keytaon Thompson and Billy Kemp IV off to the NFL. For the Wildcats, Washington logged 65 catches for 694 yards and a touchdown this past fall and picked up third-team All-Big Ten honors from Pro Football Focus.

Elliott, who recruited Pace to Clemson, reunites with the running back at a time when the Cavaliers were eager to bolster the position with impact if they could.

UVa returns Mike Hollins and Xavier Brown as well as Cody Brown and Amaad Foston to the position, but Cody Brown and Foston are coming off of injuries. And for Hollins, who was wounded during the tragic shooting at UVa in November, his status for spring practice is unknown at this time.

“What I told the staff is,” Elliott said, “I said if you want to entertain a running back, it better be ‘a guy’ or they’re better be some type of connection, and the connection with Kobe was that Kobe was a guy that I recruited.

“And in that class that I didn’t offer many guys. It was about three guys in that class with him and a couple other high-profile guys, and when he got to Clemson, we knew, ‘This guy is gonna be special,’ but obviously Travis [Etienne] was still there, so [Pace] had to wait his turn, and then the two guys that came after were really, really good, so there were three NFL running backs, in my opinion, in that room.”

When Pace decided to leave Clemson, Elliott said he didn’t pounce right away, but instead waited until he could have a conversation with Pace about what Pace wanted to do next. Elliott said he took a visit to see Pace and then Pace trekked to UVa to see the school, and then the two decided that there was a match.

The former Tigers rusher accumulated 793 rushing yards and nine touchdowns over 28 games for Clemson.

“What Kobe brings is he’s a big running back,” Elliott said. “He’s a 212-pound guy and can get up to 220 if he needs to. Came out of high school and he was extremely strong. He was a 365-pound bench guy, 500[-pound] squat guy. He was like a weight room warrior.

“But when you watch him run,” Elliott said, “he’s got great vision for a big guy. He’s got really, really good feet and can make all the cuts, and he catches the ball well out of the backfield. So, I think what he brings is the talent to really, really push the guys in the room.”

The Cavaliers aren’t done scouring the transfer portal for potential roster upgrades either.

Elliott said they’ll likely need to add cornerbacks and more offensive linemen through the transfer portal. The current transfer portal window, in which undergraduate players can enter freely, is open through Jan. 18.