Western's Trevor Vernon commits to play baseball at Patrick Henry Community College

Trevor Vernon has been a consistent two-way contributor for the Western Albemarle baseball team during his time with the Warriors.

The rising senior outfielder and pitcher hopes to continue to expand his talents at the next level after verbally committing to play baseball at Patrick Henry Community College in Martinsville.

“When I took a visit there, I could feel something telling me 'This is the spot,'” Vernon said. “Coach [Cody] Ellis made me feel like this is the right place to be for the next couple of years.”

After a successful junior varsity season as a freshman, Vernon made a smooth transition to the varsity level during the 2019 season. He hit .302 with 13 hits, including three doubles, with seven RBI and eight runs scored as the starting centerfielder for Coach Skip Hudgins team.

On the hill, he struck out seven and allowed just five hits in five innings of work for a Western Albemarle team that advanced to the Region 3C tournament.

“Sophomore year, I started off great batting first in the lineup, then middle of the season I had a little slump going,” Vernon said. “But toward the end of the season during the playoffs I did pretty well, hitting a home run in the crazy game against Broadway when we unfortunately lost 16-13.”