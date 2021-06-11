Western's Bryce Duncan and Tobin Yates win VHSL Class 3 state doubles title

“We played really well,” Nolasco said. “In our first match, we were able to set up each other nicely and put away the ball, which is what got us the win.”

In the finals, the Warriors' duo was tested against a very formidable Tabb squad. After dropping the first set, Winslow and Nolasco battled back to make things interesting, but were unable to win the key points to extend the match.

“In our second match, we were a little slow starting, but by the second set, we were playing aggressively and getting great points in,” Nolasco said.

Winslow agreed.

“It was so much fun to play some great doubles teams,” she said. “We got better and better as we went along and today’s experience made me feel much more positively about doubles. Playing at a higher level always increases our level as well.”

The duo believe the experience in Blacksburg this week will only help them next season.

“I was so excited to get to play with Grace this season,” Winslow said. “She is always able to pick us up if we are down. I’m excited to keep the momentum going as we play more together and keep improving.”