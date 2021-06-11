Western's Bryce Duncan and Tobin Yates win VHSL Class 3 state doubles title

BLACKSBURG — Bryce Duncan’s blistering ace Thursday sealed the Western Albemarle boys tennis team's win over Maggie Walker in the VHSL Class 3 state championship match.
The senior’s racquet was just as dominant Friday as he and teammate Tobin Yates captured the VHSL Class 3 doubles title with a 6-0, 6-4 victory over Goochland’s Evan Bernstine and Adam Webb at the Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center.
“We played really well and our returns helped us dictate points when they were serving,” Yates said. “We also moved at the net and poached to keep pressure on them.”
A day removed from earning a state team title, Yates and Ducan took the court Friday morning on a mission.
“Playing yesterday allowed us to get used to the courts,” Yates said. “The team win helped us carry momentum into our matches today.”
The Western Albemarle duo advanced to the finals with a decisive 6-2, 7-6 (7-2) victory over York’s Dillon McReynolds and Tristan Hicks in Friday morning’s semifinals.
In the finals, Yates and Duncan dominated the first set to seize command of the match. Bernstine and Webb regrouped in the second set and held a 3-2 lead midway through the set.
The Warriors duo then won three straight games to take a 5-4 lead. Yates then put an exclamation point on the day with a smash at the net to end the game and the match.
“Bryce and I have a lot of chemistry together and our big serves helped us set up quick points,” Yates said.
The victory marked the fourth season in a row that a Western Albemarle doubles team has captured the state doubles crown. They join the teams of Gavin Segraves and Alex Ix, who won back-to-back titles, and Ix and Daniel Thomas to garner the state doubles crown.
Yates will go for the VHSL Class 3 state singles title Saturday. He faces Abingdon’s Dillon McReynolds in the semifinals. Should he win, Yates would compete in the title match later Saturday. Regardless of what happens Saturday, Yates admits the past few days have been memorable.
“The state championship means a lot to me,” he said. “We’ve all worked really hard during the season and offseason to build up to this and it feels amazing to see the winning results.”
On the girls' side, Western Albemarle’s Austin Winslow and Grace Nolasco advanced to the VHSL Class 3 state finals, where they fell to Tabb’s Emily Beckner and Christina Baxter 6-0, 6-4 in Friday’s state championship match at the Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center.
Following a grueling seven-hour match Thursday in the team competition, Winslow and Nolasco returned to the courts to make a run at some more hardware.
The Western Albemarle duo started the day strong with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Abingdon’s Lauren Wimmer and Lauren Goodman in the state semifinals.
“We played really well,” Nolasco said. “In our first match, we were able to set up each other nicely and put away the ball, which is what got us the win.”
In the finals, the Warriors' duo was tested against a very formidable Tabb squad. After dropping the first set, Winslow and Nolasco battled back to make things interesting, but were unable to win the key points to extend the match.
“In our second match, we were a little slow starting, but by the second set, we were playing aggressively and getting great points in,” Nolasco said.
Winslow agreed.
“It was so much fun to play some great doubles teams,” she said. “We got better and better as we went along and today’s experience made me feel much more positively about doubles. Playing at a higher level always increases our level as well.”
The duo believe the experience in Blacksburg this week will only help them next season.
“I was so excited to get to play with Grace this season,” Winslow said. “She is always able to pick us up if we are down. I’m excited to keep the momentum going as we play more together and keep improving.”
Winslow’s time in Blacksburg will last one more day. She will represent Western Albemarle in Saturday’s VHSL Class 3 singles state semifinals.
The junior takes on Abingdon’s Lauren Wimmer in the state semifinals at 9 a.m.
In Class 5, Albemarle’s Mia Shen and Hayden Cook held their own in Thursday’s VHSL Class 5 state semifinals.
The matches were supposed to be played on the outdoor courts in Huntington Park in Newport News, but rain forced the tournament to be moved to the Folkes-Stevens Indoor Tennis Center on the campus of Old Dominion University.
Shen dropped a 6-0, 6-2 decision to Rock Ridge’s Anya Ambarish in Thursday’s state semifinals. The two had met Thursday in the state doubles semis as Ambarish and her doubles partner, 6-7 (7-4), 6-3, 6-2 in the state semifinals.
On the boy’s side, Cook lost to Riverside’s Ritwik Hota 6-1, 6-0 in the state semifinals in what was a rematch of the team state semifinal match played earlier this week.