Western withstands historic performance from Winterhoff in win over Albemarle

Chavez came out swinging with four kills in the final set as Western jumped out to a 7-3 lead.

Albemarle countered as Ott and Winterhoff combined for five kills to trim the lead to 9-8.

That’s when Shifflett left her stamp on the game.

With two blockers in front of her, the Western Albemarle middle hitter calmly sliced a shot to the right for a kill to give her team a 12-9 lead.

“Really, it was the setter and where they put the ball and I just got to it and got the shot off,” Shifflett said.

Chavez and Sofia Beard added two more kills to earn a match point, and Albemarle couldn’t get the ball back in play on the ensuing point as Western Albemarle celebrated the hard-earned win.

Beard added 14 service points and eight kills in the win for Western Albemarle.

For Albemarle, Winterhoff finished with 30 kills, while Ding and Ott added seven kills apiece in the loss.