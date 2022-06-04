Western boys and girls tennis teams both reach state semifinals

After sweeping the VHSL Class 3 state team championships last season, the Western Albemarle tennis program embarked on a new set of challenges this season after making the move up to Class 4.

Even with the elevated competition, the Warriors appear to be as dominant as ever.

The Western boys and girls tennis teams both cruised to 5-0 victories over Rock Ridge on Saturday in their respective VHSL Class 4 state quarterfinal matches.

On the boys’ side, the Warriors earned victories on five singles courts to pick up the victory.

Tobin Yates continued his stellar season by beating Kaustav Guttikonda 6-1, 6-2. Luke Kielbasa won a hard-fought first set again Samson Annavarapu, then cruised in the second set en route to a 7-5, 6-0 victory.

Tanner Segraves only dropped one game in his 6-1, 6-0 win over Arjun Dhimar, while Charlie Miller topped Rayyan Ansari 6-1, 6-3 in his match. The Warriors’ other singles win came from Brader Eby, who topped Kaushik Muskari.

The Warriors will host Blacksburg in the state semifinals on Monday.

The Western girls were equally as dominant in the win over Rock Ridge.

Grace Nolasco cruised to a 6-2, 6-0 win at No. 2 singles. Alison Selverstone also was stellar at No. 3 singles, picking up a 6-2, 6-2 victory. Maddie Farmer dropped the first set of her match, but rallied for a 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 win at No. 4.

After winning her first set 6-1, Lucy Evans faced a tough challenge in the second set of her match, but prevailed 7-5 to earn a straight-set victory at No. 5 singles. Amanda Bilchick cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 win in her match at No. 6 singles.

Western will host Blacksburg in the state semifinals on Monday afternoon.