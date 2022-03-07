Western Albemarle's Xander Smith commits to Davidson football program

At 6-foot-2 and 250 pounds, Xander Smith stands out among most of his peers.

The Western Albemarle senior hopes to continue standing out at the college level after verbally committing to play football at Davidson College in North Carolina.

“Davidson was my school of choice because I will be playing Division I football while also getting an elite education,” Smith said. “The coaching staff seems great and something feels just right about it.”

The Smith family has been a fixture in the Western Albemarle football program since Ed Redmond took over the program in 2012. Xander, who followed in the footsteps of his older brother Jarrett, was a force up front for the Warriors.

A three-year starter, Xander Smith was a first team all-Jefferson District performer the past two years and named second team all-Region 4D as the Warriors earned a share of the district title. He started at right guard his sophomore year before moving to the middle to anchor the offensive line at center his final two campaigns.

Jarrett Smith played college football at nearby Washington & Lee in Lexington under Coach Scott Abell before Abell took the job at Davidson in 2018. After hearing high praise about Abell from his brother, the decision to join the Wildcats program was simple for Xander Smith.

“After hearing all the great things my brother had to say about him and his coaching staff, it made me even more interested in the Davidson football program,” Xander Smith said.

The recruiting process was busy for Smith, who had interest from a number of programs in Virginia, including Washington & Lee, Christopher Newport, Bridgewater and Randolph-Macon. But the lure of playing Division I football at a highly regarded academic institution such as Davidson was too good to pass up.

“Davidson separated from other schools on my list because of the level of academics and the competition of their football program,” Smith said. “My goal for college was to go to a great college while also getting to play football. With Davidson, I really got the best of both worlds and I am very grateful for this opportunity.”

Smith expects to play center in college, but the Davidson coaching staff has also hinted at the possibility to moving him to the other side of the ball to play defensive tackle. Smith expects his freshman season will be a developmental year he will use to help improve his strength, footwork and technique.

Regardless of where he ends up playing, Smith said he will be prepared and ready to go when called upon.

“My goals heading into the next level are to compete for playing time as soon as I get there and to be really get into the weight room and gain as much weight as the coaches need me to,” he said.

Smith especially thankful for the guidance from Redmond and his staff at Western, as well as his teammates for helping to prepare him for this opportunity.

“The Redmonds have been great coaches and really made this program into a brotherhood and have always supported me,” Smith said. “My teammates were always there for me through all the rough patches I’ve been through and have supported and pushed me to be the greatest person I could be.”

As he prepares to become a college football player, Smith said he feels a big burden has been lifted off his shoulders with this decision and is excited to put the work in.

“This opportunity to compete at the Division I level means everything to me,” Smith said. “I have worked for this for the past eight years and it has always been my dream to play Division I football. I just can’t wait to get to work and make my way up the depth chart. It means so much to finally call myself a college athlete. It has always been my dream and I am excited to finally be in the club.”

