Western Albemarle's Wynter Morris commits to Carson-Newman softball program

Five years ago, Wynter Morris watched with great pride as her brother, Tanner, signed his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at the University of Virginia.

She also took pride in watching her sister, Carter, play softball at Christopher Newport and her brother, Parker, play baseball at Cornell.

Now she will follow in her siblings’ footsteps and become a college athlete.

The Western Albemarle rising senior has committed to play softball at Carson-Newman University, a Division II program in Jefferson City, Tennessee.

“It means the world to me," Morris said. “I grew up watching my siblings play softball and baseball, and as soon I was old enough, I joined along. I watched them get recruited into the next level and now I am getting to create my own journey at the next level. How rewarding, watching my hard work pay off in front of me is quite amazing. Sometimes I think to myself, ‘Dang, I really did that.'”

Morris made the most of her first season with the Warriors, emerging as an impact bat in the middle of the lineup after transferring from St. Anne’s-Belfield. She hit .556 with six home runs with 38 RBI and 23 runs scored to garner All-Jefferson District honors for Western Albemarle.

That production caught the eye of Carson-Newman coach Michael Graves.

“When I met with Coach Graves, he was very open,” Morris said. “I could see he really cares deeply for his players, on and off the field. He expressed his excitement about the power my bat could bring to the program. They really love the fact I can hit with power to all parts of the field. There is nothing better than playing for a coach who wants to have you on the field.”

Carson-Newman has been a perennial powerhouse in the South Atlantic Conference. The Eagles have won 25 titles since joining the league in 1986 and Morris felt a strong connection to the program, both on the field and beyond.

“When we arrived at Carson-Newman, I was surprised that the softball facilities surpassed the D-I schools I had visited,” Morris said. “Seeing the pride that the coaches had about their program and their past success was very exciting to me. I could feel it had the ability to become my second home. I loved the community support behind the softball program.”

Morris had interest from a number of programs, but found the right fit at Carson-Newman.

“The recruiting process is quite stressful and can feel overwhelming at times,” Morris said. “I wanted to make sure that I made the right decision. After touring and fully committing, I feel so thankful. I feel it is the best fit for me and I can’t wait to see all Carson-Newman has to offer. I appreciated the fact that Carson-Newman holds strong religious views, allowing me to grow in my faith. I also liked the environment around the school and the beautiful campus.”

Academically, she is poised to thrive.

“I have an entrepreneurial spirit and plan to major in business,” Morris said. “I would like to have the skills to possibly open my own business one day. I enjoy interior design, particularly within homes.”

On the diamond, Morris is determined to leave her mark at third base immediately.

“I want to become a beast,” she said. “I want to grow my skills and continue to work hard. I want to see progress and see the ball fly consistently. I am ready to get after it and be pushed to see my best performance. As I always tell myself, work hard and the results will come.”