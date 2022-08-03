Western Albemarle's Tyler Spano commits to Washington & Lee men's lacrosse program

One of the most underrated positions in lacrosse is FOGO (Face-off, get off), which helps set the tone for their team at the start of every play.

Tyler Spano has thrived in the role for Western Albemarle, but also has expanded his game, not only dominating at the X, but also emerging as a talented playmaker on the attack for Coach Mario Washington’s Warriors.

The rising senior will continue expanding his game at the next level at Washington & Lee University in Lexington. Spano has committed to join the Generals' program after his final high school season.

“Washington & Lee was the perfect combination of high academics and lacrosse,” Spano said. “Not only is it close to home, but it really checked all my boxes.”

On the pitch, Spano has been recognized as one of the top talents in Central Virginia. Last spring, he won 316 faceoffs and caused 10 turnovers to take home first-team All-Jefferson District, Region 4A and VHSL Class 4 honors.

He also expanded his role offensively for the Warriors, scoring a career-high 42 goals while dishing out 31 assists to finish with 73 points. In addition, he picked up 316 ground balls on the season, which ranked No. 1 in the state, and was recently named a U.S. Lacrosse All-American.

That production didn’t go unnoticed by Washington & Lee coach Gene McCabe, who was impressed with the way Spano can impact a game.

“I really like Coach McCabe, who spoke highly of the team’s culture,” Spano said. “I believe he liked that I can do more than just take faceoffs and excel at winning possessions, with or without getting the clamp straight off the whistle.”

Spano is expected to step right in to the FOGO spot for the Generals in 2023. He’s also hopeful of expanding that role by taking reps as a transitional midfielder.

“I hope to make an impact on the team as early as possible and be a dominant faceoff athlete in the ODAC conference,” Spano said.

Academically, Spano plans to major in business administration and management, while also taking pre-dental prerequisites.

“I want to keep my options open as I’m not sure what I want to do after college,” Spano said.

Spano’s prowess at the X was recognized by many colleges — he received recruiting interest from numerous schools — but he found what he was looking for at W&L.

“While I did receive a lot of D-I interest, I really wanted a school that would challenge me academically,” Spano said. “I felt Washington & Lee was a great mix of high academics and lacrosse. The recruiting process was certainly stressful and now that it’s over, I can focus in on this upcoming season and enjoy my senior year.”

With his college decision finalized, Spano understands that the work has only just begun.

“It will be great to call myself a college athlete, but it also doesn’t mean I will stop working hard to improve,” he said. “I plan to continue training at faceoff events to become the best faceoff athlete and lacrosse player I can.”