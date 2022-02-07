Western Albemarle's Tobin Yates honored by Virginia Sports Hall of Fame

Tobin Yates established himself as one of the premier high school tennis players in Virginia last spring when he helped the Western Albemarle boys tennis team capture the VHSL Class 3 state team championship and won his first VHSL Class 3 state doubles title with partner Blake Duncan.

The 2021 Central Virginia Boys Tennis Player of the Year was honored for his play on the court and his work in the community this past weekend when he was selected as one of four recipients for the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame's Student Athlete of the Year award at a ceremony at Old Dominion University in Norfolk.

“It means a lot," Yates said, "and I’m really thankful to my coach and team for supporting and challenging me. They have allowed me to get to where I am today."

Yates joined Cox’s Zella Bailey, Meadowbrook’s Chris-Ann Nelson and Potomac Falls' Ella Valente as this year’s recipients, which were chosen from a list of more than 100 nominations. The winners will each receive a $1,500 scholarship award from the Hall of Fame.

“Meeting all of these other student-athletes has been really inspiring as well, and seeing all the positive impacts they have had on their communities pushes me to continue that approach within my town,” Yates said. “I was in shock when I won the award, and I am so thankful to the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame organization for supporting me and many other students in and outside of the classroom.”

The senior standout has been a model student-athlete throughout his career at Western Albemarle, where he’s been part of a pair of state championship teams with the Warriors.

Last spring, he assumed the top spot in Western Albemarle’s singles lineup and finished unbeaten in the Jefferson District and captured the Region 3C title. He reached the state singles semifinals in his first season on the top line.

Outside of athletics, Yates is a model student at Western Albemarle. He currently has a 4.67 grade-point average and is a National Merit semifinalist. A member of the National Honor Society and the National English Honor Society, the senior also received certificates of honor in chemistry, English, photography, precalculus and is enrolled in Western Albemarle’s Environmental Studies Academy.

Outside of school, Yates has served as a club leader for the Charlottesville branch of the Habitat for Humanity, helping raise money and awareness to help build affordable housing in Central Virginia.

He’s volunteered with area organizations such as Rake-A-Thon, Ruritan National service club, as well as a local YMCA tennis partnership. Through his studies, Yates was granted an internship sponsored by Wildrock Youth Nature Camp and the UVa Equity Organization, where he worked with area children to promote, love and respect for the environment.

“I have coached tennis at three different schools over a 30-year period and he is one of the most outstanding student-athletes I have been blessed to coach,” said Western Albemarle boys tennis coach Randy Hudgins.

Yates accepted an early admission opportunity last fall to attend Dartmouth College. He plans to continue his environmental studies pursuit there and hopes to address environmental inequalities in urban areas, as well as providing children from underserved communities increased exposure to the natural world.

