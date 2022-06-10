Western Albemarle's Tobin Yates and Brader Eby win state doubles title

Tobin Yates has left quite the tennis legacy at Western Albemarle.

After starting as a late-season fill-in as a singles player as a freshman, the recent high school graduate capped his career Saturday as one of the most decorated doubles players in program history.

Yates teamed with freshman Brader Eby to defeat Lightridge High School’s Sid Dabhade and Abhinav Maddi 6-2, 6-2 to win the VHSL Class 4 state doubles championship at Huntington Park in Newport News.

The 6-foot-5 senior used a devastating serve, solid ground strokes and keen instincts around the net to capture his second straight state doubles titles and his first in Class 4.

“Our serves worked really well today,” Yates said. “We were able to hit flat and kick and that allowed us to control the tempo of the match.”

Yates joins former teammates Alex Ix (3) and Gavin Segraves (2) as the only players in Western Albemarle program history to win multiple state doubles titles.

“Tobin is one of the most talented and natural doubles players to play at Western Albemarle in years,” Western Albemarle coach Randy Hudgins said.

Not only did Yates win his second state doubles title in as many years, but he accomplished the feat with two different doubles partners. Last spring, he and doubles partner Bryce Duncan went undefeated during the spring en route to taking home the VHSL Class 3 state title in straight sets.

Yates is proud of what he’s accomplished.

“It is such a privilege to be able to end my high school career with two state title wins,” Yates said. “I couldn’t have asked for better coaches or team.”

Bonfigli to play for VHSL Class 3 singles title

Monticello's Luca Bonfigli has a chance to make history Saturday as he looks to become the first tennis player in program history to win a state singles title.

The junior standout advanced to the VHSL Class 3 state championship match Friday afternoon with an impressive 6-1, 6-0 victory over Tabb’s Zachary Beckner in the state semifinals at Virginia Tech.

Bonfigli has been nothing short of sensational this season for the Mustangs, emerging as one of the top high school tennis players in Central Virginia.

He will take on reigning state champion Evan Bernstine of Goochland in Saturday’s championship match. Bernstine advanced to the finals with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Abington’s Dillon McReynolds in Friday’s other semifinal match.

Saturday’s championship match is slated for 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Burrows Burleson Tennis Center in Blacksburg. ​

